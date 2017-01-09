Brooklyn Nets Release Anthony Bennett and Sign Quincy Acy

The Brooklyn Nets haven’t been making many changes to their roster as of late. However, their most recent moves involve waiving Anthony Bennett and signing Quincy Acy to a 10-day contract.

It’s been rather quiet on the Brooklyn front aside from all the Brook Lopez trade rumors. After the Brooklyn Nets elected not to look at other options for the backup point guard role, it appeared that things would remain status quo.

That didn’t last for long though, as this morning, it was reported that Brooklyn waived Anthony Bennett.

According to Marc Stein, the Nets released Bennett and will sign Quincy Acy to a 10-day contract as a replacement.

The Nets just released former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Bennett and will sign Quincy Acy to a 10-day deal to replace him, ESPN sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 9, 2017

The news was first broken by Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported that Brooklyn waived Bennett. Stein added that the Nets are adding Acy as a replacement.

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as Bennett has fallen out of the Nets’ rotation in the past few games and hasn’t exactly received significant minutes all season.

Bennett has been trying to revive his career since being drafted No. 1 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft and in his quest for redemption, found himself walking the streets of Brooklyn. He played 23 games for the Nets, including one start, averaging five points, 3.4 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 11.5 minutes per game. He was also assigned to the Nets’ D-League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, twice, but was recalled both times.

The Canadian has not played in five of the Nets’ last six games and in the one game he did see action in, it was only for three minutes.

Meanwhile, Acy has been playing for the Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks‘ D-League affiliate, since being waived by the Mavs on November 17. In the 2016-17 season, Acy has played just six games for Dallas, posting 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in eight minutes per contest.

This is Acy’s fourth year in the NBA, and aside from his short time with Dallas, he has played brief stints with the Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, and New York Knicks. He tallied his most impressive numbers with the Knicks, where he averaged 5.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and one assist in 18.9 minutes per game.

With sophomore Chris McCullough still developing with the L.I. Nets, it’s clear the Nets are looking at other candidates to fill in as a backup power forward, and signing Acy is the first step.

