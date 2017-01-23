Brooklyn Nets Provide Jeremy Lin Medical Update

The Brooklyn Nets finally released more information regarding Jeremy Lin‘s hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it wasn’t good news.

Brooklyn Nets fans have been anxiously waiting for point guard Jeremy Lin‘s return. According to a press release the Nets administration released this morning, they’ll have to wait even longer.

After nearly a month since Lin’s second hamstring injury, Nets general manager Sean Marks finally gave an update on the 28-year-old’s condition. As many Nets fans have feared, Lin’s return to the court will be even further delayed.

The following statement has been released by Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks: “During the course of his rehab, Jeremy re-aggravated his strained left hamstring and will be out approximately three to five weeks as he continues to work towards a full recovery. We understand and appreciate Jeremy’s competitive desire to get back on the court with his teammates, however, we are going to be cautious with his rehab in order to ensure that he is at full strength once he returns.”

Lin sustained his second strained left hamstring on December 26th and three days later, it was as “less severe” than the first one. However, Lin has already missed almost the same amount of games due to both injuries. The first strained hamstring kept him out for 17 games, while tonight’s game against the San Antonio Spurs marks the 14th consecutive game he’ll miss because of his second injury.

In 12 games for the Nets, Lin is averaging 13.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He’s made nine starts and was just easing his way back into the Nets’ rotation before he suffered his second strained left hamstring.

Lin has not had injury issues until this season. Prior to this year, he’s only missed a total of 23 games in five seasons. This year, he’s already missed 30 games.

However, the Nets have been extra cautious with Lin and fairly secretive regarding his injury. It’s only to be expected for them to be even more careful with the Harvard alum now that he re-aggravated his strained left hamstring.

There’s finally news regarding the much-anticipated return of Jeremy Lin, but unfortunately, it’s not good news. Considering how long the Nets have gone without saying anything, this isn’t too much of a surprise.

