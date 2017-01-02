Brooklyn Nets Begin New Year Dead-Last in ESPN Power Rankings

The Brooklyn Nets kick off 2017 looking up at the NBA, as they’ve been given the last ranking in the latest ESPN power rankings.

Current Ranking: 30

Ranking Last Week: 30 (no change)

New year, same Nets. At least in terms of power rankings.

Like last week, the Nets round out the latest ESPN power rankings by Marc Stein, cashing in at 30th out of 30 for the third straight week.

This feels like a fair ranking, as the Nets finished the month of December with a brutal 3-12 record. They were victors to only the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Charlotte Hornets.

While the dead-last ranking may not have come as a surprise, there is a case to be made for the Nets to be ahead of at least the Lakers (who are ranked 29th). Not only did the Nets beat the Lakers earlier last month, but the Lakers went 2-14 in the month of December. Further, they’re 5-20 since starting the season 7-5.

The Nets have appeared to be playing better than the Lakers. Hopefully, a healthy Jeremy Lin can boost the Nets to steal some W’s.

Nonetheless, though, the Nets have some things to fix before they can move up in the rankings. Stein points out that “the Nets were back to their typically defense-less selves in the final game of 2016.”

Stein certainly isn’t wrong on that, and it’s possible that their lack of defense played a role in their ranking. The Nets have serious work to do on the defensive side of the ball if they want to be competitive. If they want any chance of climbing out of the final spot, they’ve got to D-up.

This week, the Nets take on the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Philadelphia 76ers in hopes of getting out of the dreaded last ranking.

Big Movers: Portland Trail Blazers (up five spots)

This is interesting especially because the Blazers have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games. However, they are soon getting back a healthy Damian Lillard as they chase down the weak eight seed in the West.

Big Losers: Los Angeles Clippers (down five spots)

There’s no surprise in the drop here, as the Clippers have been struggling mightily. The injuries to Chris Paul and Blake Griffin have caused LA to fall all the way to the seventh seed in the West, a conference where not too long ago, they were a top-two seed.

