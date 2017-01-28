Brian Scalabrine Wore A Jacket Featuring Brian Scalabrine With Brian Scalabrine Misspelled

Do you not love Brian Scalabrine?

Have you ever thought anything even remotely negative about Brian Scalabrine?

If so, please take a look at this photo and then kindly rethink your entire worldview.

Yes, that’s Brian Scalabrine wearing a Brian Scalabrine-themed jacket, complete with Brian Scalabrine heads to go along with “WHITE” and “MAMBA” across the top of the pockets so as to properly celebrate and honor the legend that stands before us plebeians.

At first glance, I assumed this was just White Mamba doing White Mamba things, but apparently a big fan of Scalabrine wore the getup to the game and managed to catch the attention of the charismatic ginger.

Tonight, a @Celtics fan showed up wearing a suit dedicated to @Scalabrine. White Mamba saw it & wore it during his broadcast…#goals ☘ pic.twitter.com/cQGGOOBLxT — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) January 28, 2017

The fact that Scalabrine spotted the suit and decided to make it a part of his broadcast for the night says everything you need to know about the lovable legend.

The best, and perhaps most appropriate aspect of this vibrant, tone-setter of a jacket?

His name wasn’t even spelled correctly. Of course it wasn’t.

Even better? He definitely didn’t know that and definitely didn’t care.

Based on the chosen font size, it looks like the overeager superfan got a little ahead of himself and simply ran out of space.

Though I must say, “Scalbrine” — presumably pronounced “Scal-Breen” — rolls off the tongue with much greater ease.

In case it wasn’t already obvious, “Scalbrine” works as an analyst for CSNNE and it’s pretty easy to understand why:

Not all heroes wear capes.

Some wear jackets peppered with their own face, which is really something all of us should be doing.

