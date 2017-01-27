Breaking down the Memphis Grizzlies six-game road trip

The Memphis Grizzlies are kicking off a six-game road stand, beginning tonight against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers.

With the All-Star break near, we’re starting to see healthy teams make strides in the right direction. Those who started off hot are starting to cool down. The Grizzlies fall under the former of that statement.

Only one key injury is keeping the Memphis Grizzlies from being the squad they intended to have, and possibly a boatload of more wins. Yep, Chandler Parsons.

Luckily, Parsons is making tremendous strides, even though he has only played over 20 minutes once this season. Regardless, he has been able to produce in the limited time he has received – a promising sign for Grizzly fans that expect a deep playoff run.

Not to over-hype CP25, but a consistent 10-15 points a night from Parsons could have changed the outcomes of plenty of Grizzlies losses.

That being said, the Grizzlies are about to embark on a six-game road trip, starting tonight and ending February 4th. Here are the games to follow along with your Grizzlies road maps (and to make it easy to copy an paste into your notes).

Game Schedule

1/27 – @ Portland TrailBlazers – 9:00 PM CST (Friday)

1/28 – @ Utah Jazz – 8:00 PM CST (Saturday)

1/30 – @ Phoenix Suns – 9:30 PM CST (Monday)

2/1 – @ Denver Nuggets – 8:00 PM CST (Wednesday)

2/3 – @ Oklahoma City Thunder – 7:00 PM CST (Friday)

2/4 – @ Minnesota Timberwolves – 8:00 PM CST (Saturday)

Breaking down the road trip

NUGGETS

Other than the OKC Thunder and Russell Westbrook, the only team that should give the Grizzlies trouble is the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic has been playing near-perfect basketball lately. I suggest making time to watch Jokic and Marc Gasol battle it out. They’re both on triple-double watch already.

The Nuggets are a surprisingly talented team, but Mike Malone struggles to find the winning rotation night in and night out. With the amount of talent and role players on that team, don’t sleep on the Nuggets.

TRAILBLAZERS

All things considered, the Grizzlies are in for a challenge against Damian Lillard. Fresh off his second consecutive All-Star snub, playing in front of his home crowd has “The Lillard Show” written all over it.

Sometimes the Grit ‘N’ Grind defense is overwhelming. Sometimes Damian Lillard drops 50 on your noggin’ and there’s not a thing you can do about it. Moving on…

JAZZZZZZ

Before the Grizzlies face the young teams (Suns, Wolves, Westbrook), they have to go through the Jazz. Utah is a similarly structured team that thrives on defense and controlling the pace of the game. They even have similar looking mascots.

Really, the only difference between Utah and Memphis is that the Grizzlies don’t allow you to watch a full game without losing hair, taking anxiety medicine or petting your cat so aggressively that you skin it completely bald.

When the Jazz have George Hill at point guard, the entire dynamic of Utah’s game changes. Hill’s lethal shooting ability allows Utah to evolve mid-game into a high-scoring, well-paced machine. Combine that with multi-dimensional forwards such as Gordon Hayward, and the result is a dangerous basketball team.

The Jazz have officially found their way onto nearly every team’s radar. This game will be like a slow-motion slugfest between the basketball versions of Eric Esch and Dustin Nichols.

Editors note: In case you didn’t know, Esch and Nichols were two really fat boxers.

OKC Thunder – Round 3

While the high-energy teams in the upcoming games make for some intriguing matchups, Memphis has the ability to control the pace of nearly every game they play in. They’re also capable of playing at a higher pace to compete (see: Warriors, Raptors, Rockets).

Sure, it’s not the hardest of schedules. But they are also Memphis, which means you can expect fourth-quarter madness. Once through the Jazz, the Grizzlies are four young teams with erratic fast paced offenses.

One of those teams? the Oklahoma City Westbrooks.

I mean… Thunder…

The last time the two met, Russell Westbrook did what he does best, adding another triple-double to his resume. The Thunder pulled away in the fourth, posting a 103-95 victory.

Prior to that, the Grizzlies sent OKC out of Grind City with a bang. Fueled by SIX fourth-quarter three-pointers from Troy Daniels and a Russell Westbrook ejection, Memphis won 114-80.

This is without a doubt the most anticipated game of the entire road stretch.

Predictions, anyone?

Earlier, I deemed it important that you not sleep on the Nuggets. Well, don’t sleep on the Grizzlies either. The beast is just starting to wake up.

A healthy Chandler Parsons is arising from the shadows. Brandan Wright (that guy who hasn’t played since the War of 1812) is supposedly returning soon. Marc Gasol is an All-Star, and Troy Daniels is just heating up.

January has been a rough patch for Memphis, but I think that changes this week. A loss to the TrailBlazers will rattle the Grizzly bear cage, but a Grit ‘N’ Grind victory over the Jazz will restore life. From there, assuming no injuries, Memphis has every opportunity to run the table – returning home to face the Spurs on a four-game winning streak.

