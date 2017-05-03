Report: Former NBA guard Brandon Roy injured in shooting

Former Portland Trailblazers guard Brandon Roy was injured in a shooting last weekend in California, according to multiple reports.

Roy, who was a bystander in the shooting and expected to recover, was treated in the Los Angeles before returning to the Seattle area, according to KING-TV.

Roy is the head coach Nathan Hale High School in Seattle and coached his team to a 29-0 record this season, ending in a Washington 3A state championship victory. He was later named Naismith National High School High School Coach of the Year

Nathan Hale High School forward Michael Porter Jr., was on that time this season and was named Gatorade player of the year. Porter recently committed to Missouri.

“Like many others, we're just learning of the injury suffered by former Trail Blazers player Brandon Roy in a shooting over the weekend in California. According to those reports, Brandon was wounded as a bystander but is expected to recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with Brandon and his family during this time,” the Trailblazers said in a statement.

Roy spent the majority of his career with the Trailblazers, winning NBA Rookie of the Year in 2007 and being named to three All-Star teams before retiring in 2011 because of knee injuries.

He attempted a comeback with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2012, but ended his career in 2013.

– Scooby Axson

This article originally appeared on