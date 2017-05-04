High school players dispute Brandon Roy shooting reports

Several players that are coached by former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy at a Seattle area high school dispute multiple reports that it was their coach that got shot last weekend in California.

KING-5 and USA Today each had reports stating that Roy was shot in the leg outside of his grandmother's house outside of Los Angeles shielding other kids who were there. KING 5 also reported that Roy was shot in the hamstring and butt while standing next to his 6-year-old niece.

Roy is the head coach Nathan Hale High School in Seattle and coached his team to a 29-0 record and a state championship this season, and some of his players say the reports are not true and that Roy is fine.

“The allegations are false. Coach Brandon Roy is fine,” senior guard Kateel Barnett wrote to The Seattle Times. “Yes. He’s informed me he’s completely fine.”

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s spokesman confirmed that someone named Brandon Roy was one of four people shot in Compton on Saturday, but could not confirm if it was the former Trailblazesr guard.

“Mr. Roy and three other black males were standing there when two male blacks shot in their direction, striking all four,” Sgt. Rick Mejia said. “None were life-threatening injuries. I know all four were shot and transported to a local hospital.”

No arrests have been made in the case and no incident report from the shooting has been made available.

– Scooby Axson

