Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls – Analyzing Potential First Round Matchup By Position

With each team in the Association approaching their 47th-49th game thus far in the season, the Playoff picture can give us a little preview of what to expect come postseason time.

The Boston Celtics are currently sitting in the second spot out East, and five games behind them are the Chicago Bull at seven. How would a potential Bulls-Celtics matchup in the first round fare out by position? Let’s take a look.

Point Guard

Rajon Rondo vs. Isaiah Thomas

Former Celtics star Rondo is simply a shell of what he once was. Once known as one of the great floor generals in the game, Rondo is posting career lows in nearly every statistical category for the Bulls. Age doesn’t seem to be a problem for Rondo as well, since his game is solely predicated on setting up teammates – and he’s just 30. In 29 games as a starter this season, Rondo is posting 6.7 points while shooting a staggeringly low 56.7% from the charity stripe.

Thomas, on the other hand, is having the year of his career. Currently sitting as the second leading scorer in the league, Thomas’ efficiency at 5-9 seems to be the most impressive element of his game. He’s currently knocking down 91% from the free throw line, and hitting 46.6% of his field goals.

The Celtics seem to have the clear advantage at point guard, and it’s not really close – at least not in this point of Rondo’s career.

Winner: Boston

Shooting Guard

Dwyane Wade vs. Avery Bradley

Bradley’s health has been a setback for the Celtics this season. They’ll need him at 100% before the post season starts, as a lingering ankle injury has kept him out of action. Despite that, Bradley has posted solid All-Star numbers for the Celtics in 36 games as a starter. Bradley is currently averaging nearly 18 points, 6.9 rebounds and converting 40% of his treys. When healthy, Bradley is Boston’s best perimeter defender, and one of the leagues best off guards.

Despite all that, Wade’s track record and Hall of Fame resume is not to be ignored.

Although Wade is shooting a career-low from the field at 42.8%, his three point shooting has really impressed, especially for a player who relies on slashing to the extent he does. Wade is also converting nearly 80% from the foul line, at 79.5%.

Statistically, both Wade and Bradley are on par with each other. But Wade’s ability to shine in the Postseason, combined with his Hall of Fame intangible and clutch gene, is really difficult to argue against.

Who knows, maybe one day Bradley can get to the level Wade was once on. For now, though, this is a relatively uncomplicated pick.

Winner: Chicago

Small Forward

Jimmy Butler vs. Jae Crowder

Let’s give credit where it’s due – Crowder just might be the league’s most underrated wing defender.

A solid 3D player out of Marquette, Crowder is shooting a career high 42.7% from three point range this season. That’s pretty remarkable accuracy considering his 32% accuracy from deep his first five seasons in the league. Only in his sixth year in the league, we might just see more improvements from Crowder in the near future.

Despite that, he isn’t quite on the level Butler is when it comes to production on both sides of the ball.

Butler’s story is perhaps one of the most interesting ever. His rookie campaign saw him just average 2.5 points a game. Fast forward five seasons, and Butler is one of the more prolific scorers in the game, sitting at nearly 25 points a game. Butler is also knocking down 87% of his free throws, and nearly two steals a game. He was also honored with his third All-Star appearance this year.

Crowder is solid complementary piece, but Butler is one of the best in the business.

Winner: Chicago

Power Forward

Al Horford vs. Taj Gibson

In the midst of the 2016-17 campaign, Gibson is having one of his best years yet. Currently posting averages of 11.6 points and seven boards, his production for the Bulls is undoubtedly there. Gibson gives the Bulls good offensive rebounding and hustle, something Chicago takes serious pride in.

However, when it comes to offensive productivity, Horford is significantly more valuable.

Horford does a little bit of everything at a good level for the Boston Celtics. An excellent passer from the low block, Horford is averaging 5.1 assists while putting up 15.5 points, and drilling 34.8% of his threes. He’s also swatting nearly two blocks a night, whilst converting 82% of his free throws.

The Celtics have another advantage, this time at the power forward spot.

Winner: Boston

Center

Amir Johnson vs. Robin Lopez

The matchup at center is maybe the closest one we’ve got.

These two were so evenly close, it was almost hard for me to pick out one over the other. Then, I immediately remembered watching a few Celtics games, and how the hustle and athleticism of Johnson’s stood out to me.

Although Robin Lopez’s points and rebounds average are slightly higher, Johnson’s Player Efficiency Rating (PER) was moderately higher than that of Lopez’s – and there is a reason to that.

Johnson uses his explosive athleticism to his advantage, finishing extremely well around the rim in pick-and-rolls shooting 55% from the field, as opposed to Lopez’s 48.9%.

Offensively, Lopez has a tendency to shoot jumpers to a fault, creating spacing problems within the Bulls offense. Sometimes they go in, sometimes it won’t. But that’s just the nature of the game.

Johnson plays his role within the Celtics offense, whether that’s in pick-and-rolls, or occasionally shooting the three-point shot where he shoots 37.3%.

Lopez may have slightly better numbers, but the intangible’s that Johnson possesses, combined with his athleticism gives him a slight edge over Lopez.

Winner: Boston

