Boston Celtics Trade Target: Nikola Vucevic

With the Boston Celtics needing to bolster their supply of big men, Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic could represent the perfect addition.

The Orlando Magic may have been brutally decapitated by the Boston Celtics to the tune of a 128-98 drubbing on Friday night, however, the squad is a gold mine for frontcourt talent. The scuffling Magic currently balance the minutes of big men Serge Ibaka, Bismack Biyombo, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Vucevic.

With playing time scarce for the four options, drastic enough that Gordon, the owner of a 30.5 percent three-point conversion rate, has seen minutes in the backcourt, Magic general manager Rob Hennigan is intent on becoming a primary seller of frontcourt talent prior to the trade deadline. On Friday night, the Celtics were the recipients of an efficient performance by Vucevic, as the longest-tenured player on Orlando’s roster turned in an impressive 14 points and seven defensive rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting in just 23 minutes of playing time. As a result of the offseason additions of Ibaka and Biyombo, Vucevic’s playing time and ability to make a considerable impact has been shortened, making him expendable on a team that sits just 0.5 games above the Southeast Division cellar.

In just the second season of a four-year deal worth $53 million, Vucevic represents a tremendous bargain at the center position when considering the current market within the league. Due $11.8 million this season, Vucevic will receive $12.3 million in 2017-18 and $12.8 million the subsequent season. Owning the fifth-worst rebounding differential in the NBA, the Celtics will be required to shop around in free agency for an established rebounder if they are unable to quench their need before the trade window closes. Vucevic contract is considerably more team-friendly than the comparable contracts that similar performers received this past summer, making acquiring the University of Southern California product an attractive opportunity.

For example, the Lakers handed center Mozgov a four-year deal worth a whopping $64 million in an effort to shore up their frontcourt with a veteran presence this past summer. This time of contract is becoming the normality for performers of Mozgov’s caliber who hit the free agent market. Per 36 minutes in 2016-17, Mozgov has posted averages of 13.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 0.9 blocks, and 2.3 turnovers. Comparatively, Vucevic has garnered 18.0 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 2.0 turnovers per 36 minutes this season.

Vucevic would shore up the Celtics’ rebounding issues and edge center Amir Johnson out of the starting rotation, a move which would work wonders for the team in their objective to keep opposing squads off of the offensive glass. This season, Vucevic has recorded a career-high defensive rebounding percentage of 30.2 percent while his total rebounding percentage of 18.9 percent is his highest mark since 2013-14. In comparison, Johnson’s defensive rebounding percentage hovers around 16.6 percent, his lowest mark since his rookie campaign of 2005-06. Per 100 possessions, Vucevic is coming down with an average of 17.2 rebounds, while Johnson averages just 11.4 boards over the same time span.

What makes Vucevic even more attractive is the notion that he would pack a tremendous amount of value for a limited price. Acquiring his rights would not require Boston general manager Danny Ainge to relinquish the rights to either the 2017 or 2018 Nets first-round selections or budding rookie small forward Jaylen Brown. The Celtics would likely be forced to part ways with a future first-round pick, however, the reserve of first-rounders that they have collected would render that scratch easy to recover from. With the Magic in need of backcourt reassurance, the likes of Rozier, Jackson, and Young could be offered up the in the deal as Boston is likely to select a guard with Brooklyn’s first-round selection this summer if they retain the rights to it.

