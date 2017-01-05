Boston Celtics Poised for January Success

Tuesday night’s victory over the Utah Jazz kickstarted what could be a very successful month for the Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics started off 2017 with one of their more impressive victories this year. Facing a Utah Jazz team that boasts the league’s top scoring defense, the Celtics put on an offensive clinic. They posted 115 points, shot over 55 percent and made 17 three-pointers.

The win moved Boston to 21-14, as they try to separate themselves from the pack of the Eastern Conference. Their upcoming schedule should help them do just that. Though the Celtics have played the fewest home games in the conference to date, that number will soon change.

While the Celtics are a pedestrian 9-6 at home this year, most of those losses came earlier in the season as they battled through injuries. Though it took some time for Boston to build its on-court chemistry, it appears they have finally found it. Unfortunately, while they were working it out, they were hosting — and losing to — several of the league’s elite teams.

That won’t be the case this month. Boston has 13 games remaining in the month of January. Nine of them are home. Of those nine homes games, only two will come against teams that are currently in the playoffs, the Rockets and Hornets.

Both Houston and Charlotte will arrive in Boston in the midst of long road trips, which could give Boston a slight edge. The Celtics have already beaten Charlotte twice this year, and were a missed layup away from beating Houston.

Later this month, another team will arrive in Boston at the end of a long road trip, the Trail Blazers. Portland is currently 15-22 and has been without Damian Lillard for the last five games as he nurses an ankle injury.

Playing all of these home games can have its benefits off the court as well. It’s no secret that the Celtics have had health issues this season. Being in Boston the majority of the month can allow guys to rest, relax and continue to get healthy.

After a brutal December where Boston played 10 of 16 games on the road, they won’t be racking up very many air miles this month. They won’t play consecutive games on the road all of January, and will play just four road games in total. At one point this month, Boston will have 11 days in between road games.

The first road game of the month comes next Tuesday in Toronto, against a Raptors team that will be playing their third game in four nights. Boston, on the other hand, will arrive well rested after two days off, and a four-game homestand.

The Celtics will have four back-to-backs this month. In three of those four instances, the second game will be at home.

Boston is playing their best basketball of the season as they enter one of the easier portions of their schedule. Offensively, things are clicking and they have picked up their defensive intensity as well. The stretch begins tomorrow night with a back-to-back against the 76ers and Pelicans — whose combined record is 23-46.

While the upcoming schedule won’t offer many marquee matchups, it’ll be a great opportunity to rack up some wins. Eight of Boston’s next 13 games will come against teams with a sub .500 record. A 10-3 record over that span isn’t too farfetched.

This article originally appeared on