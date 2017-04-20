Boston Celtics: Is It Time To Panic?

With the Boston Celtics down 2-0 heading to Chicago, is it officially time to start panicking as a Celtics fan?

The first two games of their first round series did not go as planned for the Boston Celtics to say the least. After dropping both games at home to the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics will head to Chicago in dire need of a win.

The only other time the first seed has dropped the opening two games was in 1993. The No. 1 seeded Phoenix Suns fell down 2-0 to the Los Angeles Lakers. Back then, the first round was a five-game series and the Suns managed to come back and win three games and eventually make their way to the NBA Finals. Will the Celtics be able to come back? Only time will tell.

The short answer to the question posed in the title of the article is yes, it is in fact time to panic as a Celtics fan. Down 2-0 with two games on the road is never a good situation to be in.

Rebounding

Rebounding has undoubtedly been the biggest issue for the Celtics thus far. In Game 1, the Bulls annihilated the Celtics on the glass, out-rebounding them 65-44. In Game 2 the margin was less drastic (43-38), but still apparent with the Bulls grabbing five more defensive rebounds.

Brad Stevens elected to play Amir Johnson only eight minutes in Game 2 instead favoring Kelly Olynyk, who played 24 minutes. Some Celtics fans have clamored to move Tyler Zeller to the starting lineup as they believe having a true seven-footer on Robin Lopez would be valuable.

I tend to agree with this thinking, as Al Horford has seemed to be outmatched by Lopez on the glass thus far. In Game 1, Lopez grabbed seven offensive rebounds and three defensive rebounds which helped lead him to his 14 points. In Game 2 Lopez, grabbed five offensive rebounds and had 18 points.

Zeller has only played 12 minutes so far this series, but Stevens should think about either starting him over Johnson or giving him some of Olynyk’s minutes. Olynyk has looked lost at times during this series, aimlessly floating around the perimeter. Zeller could come into the game and put a body on Lopez without disrupting the offensive flow.

Spark Off The Bench

In Game 1, it was Bobby Portis coming off the bench and putting up 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks for Chicago. In Game 2, Paul Zipser contributed 16 points and shot 2-for-3 from behind the arc. The Bulls have had a sparkplug off the bench that contributed heavily in both victories.

On the other hand, the Celtics have struggled to find that spark. Marcus Smart led the way off the bench with nine points in Game 1. In Game 2 it was Smart again who contributed 13 points and eight rebounds. Olynyk also had 11 points, seven assists and four rebounds in Game 2.

For the Celtics to win the series, the bench needs to give Isaiah Thomas some help on offense. Smart, Olynyk and Jaylen Brown all need to contribute on both sides of the ball.

The odds do not look good for the Celtics to advance past the first round but it would also be foolish to count the first seed in the Eastern Conference out. If the Celtics can keep the Bulls off the offensive glass and contain Jimmy Butler, they stand a chance to win the series.

