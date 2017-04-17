Boston Celtics: 5 Takeaways From Game 1

In a tough, hard-fought game, the Boston Celtics dropped the opening game of the series to the Chicago Bulls 106 -102.

The Chicago Bulls made a run midway in the fourth quarter to take the lead and the Boston Celtics‘ last minute run proved to not be enough as they fell to the Bulls in Game 1.

Dropping Game 1 at home is never ideal, especially to a Bulls team that was in the middle of the pack on the road this season, going 16-25. However, lessons can be learned from this loss and applied to future games.

Losing Game 1 isn’t the end of the world, and the Celtics still have a good shot to win this series, but the Bulls proved Sunday night they they won’t just be rolled over because they are an eighth seed.

Sometimes early losses like this can prove to be reality checks and motivators for good teams and Celtics fans are hoping this game was just that.

Here are five takeaways from the Celtics’ Game 1 loss to the Bulls in Boston.

1. Isaiah Thomas is Tough as Nails

Isaiah Thomas came into the game after learning that his younger sister had died in a one-car accident on Saturday morning.

Thomas was visibly emotional before the start of the game, but managed to put together a spectacular effort.

In the end Thomas had 33 points, six rebounds and five assists.

To put together a performance like that in the playoffs is remarkable let alone to do so while going through what Thomas is.

Thomas was incredibly efficient shooting 10-for-18 from the field, 10-of-12 from the charity stripe and 3-for-7 from the three-point line.

He looked like himself out there and dominated the fourth quarter per usual, which was extremely encouraging for Boston fans.

While the Celtics were not able to come out victorious in the opening game of this series, this was of no fault of Thomas’.

The Bulls, who ended the season on a winning streak, look to be a much tougher matchup than anticipated.

Thomas will need to continue to dominate the offensive side of the ball if the Celtics want to escape from this series.

2. The Celtics Need to Contain Jimmy Butler … For More Than a Half

Jimmy Butler had seven points in the first half. Butler finished the game with 30 points, including a 15-point fourth quarter. A flip was switched after halftime and Butler was able to take over the game.

It’s puzzling because Jae Crowder did such a good job on Butler in the first half, but in the second Butler had his way with the Celtics’ defense.

The Marquette product was effective from all around the court, shooting 9-for-19 from the field while also hitting nine free throws and three shots from behind the arc. Additionally, Butler chipped in nine rebounds and three assists.

Butler is indisputably the Bulls’ best player and Chicago will only go as far as Butler can carry them.

It may be smart for Brad Stevens to experiment more with Avery Bradley and Marcus Smart matching up with Butler. Using all parts of the Celtics’ three-headed defensive monster could cause Butler to struggle more as he faces different defenders.

To win this series, the Celtics will need to figure out how to limit Butler, or else they could be sent home packing early.

3. Rebounding is the Celtics’ Biggest Issue

The Celtics got out-rebounded this game. It was bad, like really bad. The Bulls grabbed 17 more rebounds and doubled the Celtics on the offensive glass. Rebounding is considered one of the key barometers to winning and here, rebounding won the game.

The Bulls came up big on the glass with Robin Lopez (11), Butler and Bobby Portis (nine each) and Rajon Rondo (seven) all doing work in the rebounding department.

On the other sides of the box score, Jae Crowder led the way with eight rebounds while Al Horford (seven), Amir Johnson and Kelly Olynyk (four) all fell below expectations.

The Celtics hit six more three-pointers than the Bulls, but the Bulls were able to attempt five more shots because of their offensive rebounding.

Horford, Johnson and Olynyk all need to box out and make a more meaningful impact on the glass because losing the rebound battle game in and game out makes victories much harder to come by.

4. Al Horford Put on a Show

Al Horford is not normally a man who produces highlight play after highlight play, but he put on an absolute show for the hometown crowd.

His first highlight came at the end of the first half then he was able to sink a three as time expired to bring the Celtics within three at the half.

Later in the third quarter, Horford was able produce a highlight that would go viral. Horford drove into the paint and was able to make Nikola Mirotic look silly before finishing the play by sinking a mid-range jumper.

The clip was all over social media with multiple fans claiming Mirotic needed to retire.

Al Horford showing off the handle. pic.twitter.com/297ngMtEEI — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 17, 2017

Lastly, Horford was able to capitalize off a jump ball won by Avery Bradley and jam it home.

Horford drops the ???? and cuts the deficit to 2! Chicago leads 87-85 with 6:11 left in the 4Q on TNT! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/uT9fsnT3e0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 17, 2017

Horford blew by Bobby Portis on the perimeter and was able to evade defenders in the paint and punch it home with his right hand.

5. Celtics Need a More Balanced Attack

The Celtics were only able to put three players into double figures: Thomas (33), Horford (19) and Avery Bradley (14). On the other hand, the Bulls had five double figure scorers: Butler (30), Portis (19), Lopez (14), Rondo (12) and Dwayne Wade (11).

Marcus Smart managed to put up nine points on three three-pointers, but the odds of him hitting that many again in a game are basically zero. Smart is there to play defense. Olynyk specifically, needs to step up after only putting up seven points in 23 minutes of action.

Jaylen Brown did a good job coming off the bench and making a few athletic plays, finishing 2-for-2 for five points.

Every fan in the building knows the Celtics are going to Thomas when they need offense, but getting bigger contributions from Crowder and Olynyk would go a long way to a more efficient and effective offense for the Celtics.

All it takes for Crowder to hit a couple of threes and Olynyk to grab one or two offensive rebounds to make a significant difference.

