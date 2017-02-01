Boston Celtics: 10 Potential Star Trade Targets

With a collection of assets and the NBA trade deadline approaching, which stars could the Boston Celtics target for a blockbuster move?

For years, the Boston Celtics have been stockpiling assets. From future draft picks to young players in the draft to intriguing role players on team-friendly contracts, the Celtics are more empowered to make a Godfather trade offer for a superstar than any other team in the NBA.

The problem is, general manager Danny Ainge has been unable to locate that expected blockbuster trade just yet, and with his team approaching the 2017 NBA Trade Deadline, the pressure is on for him to finally do so.

As of right now, the Celtics are clearly one of the best teams in the East, amassing a 30-18 record to move to No. 2 in the conference standings. But there’s no reason to think they could seriously challenge the Cleveland Cavaliers as currently constructed, leaving them one major piece away from actually making LeBron James‘ road to the Finals interesting.

Isaiah Thomas is a legitimate MVP candidate, Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder are terrific two-way players and Al Horford is a difference-maker at center, but the Celtics are not as good on the defensive end as they should be, and they desperately need another piece to make the leap into the title contender category.

Armed with their own first round picks, two extremely valuable first-rounders from the Brooklyn Nets in 2017 and 2018, a lottery protected first-rounder from the Clippers in 2019, a top-eight protected first-rounder from Memphis in 2019, valuable youngsters like Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and solid role players like Crowder, Kelly Olynyk, Amir Johnson and Jonas Jerebko, the Celtics have tons to offer and tons of flexibility in trade talks.

The question is, which stars should be on the Boston Celtics’ radar? Which ones may actually be available, and what would it take to pry them away from their respective teams? Here’s a look at 10 star trade targets for Ainge and what those potential deals might look like.

10. Tyson Chandler

Tyson Chandler isn’t exactly a “star,” but because he’d address some of Boston’s blatant needs, we couldn’t leave him out of the top 10.

Though Al Horford has been a terrific addition to the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference, he’s a historically underwhelming rebounder and at age 30, his rim protection (1.7 blocks per game) won’t last for too much longer.

With Horford being able to spread the floor and play such versatile defense, the Celtics could really use a rim-protector and prolific rebounder to play the 5 — especially since they rank 28th in rebounds per game, 26th in rebounding percentage and 21st in blocks per game.

Celtics get C – Tyson Chandler Suns get PF – Amir Johnson

Future 1st round pick

Enter Tyson Chandler, a veteran the Phoenix Suns should be trying to move at the deadline to aid the youth movement by bringing in additional draft picks and paving the way for Alex Len (who will be a restricted free agent this summer and is an enigma at this point).

Chandler may be 34 years old, and the remaining two years on his contract after this season seem like a lot to take on, but the former Defensive Player of the Year hasn’t fallen off. He’s not much of a shot-blocker anymore, but he’s still averaging a respectable 8.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game on 67.8 percent shooting.

Tyson ranks seventh in the league in rebounding and is still a great anchor on the defensive end. If Amir Johnson and a future first round pick are all it takes to pry him from Phoenix, Chandler represents one solid (albeit less sexy) option to at least consider.

The 2017 and 2018 first-rounders Boston will receive from the Brooklyn Nets are far too valuable for a 34-year-old, but Ainge could offer one of the Celtics’ own first-rounders in the near future. Aside from those valuable Nets picks, this team doesn’t need any additional rookies to worry about on a crammed roster that’s trying to contend now.

Johnson could play the mentor role for young power forwards Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender, and since he’s a free agent this summer, the Suns could let him walk and not worry about him taking too many minutes from the youngsters.

The problem is there are more enticing stars the Celtics could snag with their collection of assets, and Ainge might not feel like Chandler is worth a first-round pick, even if it’s not one of the Nets picks.

9. Nikola Vucevic

We’re already heard rumblings that the Celtics might be interested in dealing for Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic, and on some levels, a trade for the talented big man would make sense.

Even better, in a potential deal with a franchise that should be rebuilding, the 2018 first round pick Boston is owed from the Brooklyn Nets might be enough to barter a trade. That makes Vucevic a more attractive trade target, since they could improve without having to give up anyone in their core.

Tyler Zeller would be enough to match salaries, and though he wouldn’t provide much on the court, a very valuable first-rounder — even if it’s not until 2018 — would aid the Magic for the long-term and be more than enough value for Vucevic.

Celtics get C – Nikola Vucevic Magic get C – Tyler Zeller

2018 1st round pick (via Nets)

Boston ranks 28th in rebounds per game and 26th in rebounding percentage, and Vucevic’s 9.7 rebounds per game could certainly help in that regard. He’s also a skilled scorer with decent touch from the midrange who could play alongside Al Horford on the offensive end.

However, Vucci Mane’s flaws as an interior defender wouldn’t address Boston’s need for more defense, contrary to what his 1.0 blocks per game might indicate. He doesn’t spread the floor to three-point range, and the Celtics’ fifth-ranked offense isn’t the problem anyway; their 20th-ranked defense is.

There’s also the Magic’s side to consider. General manager Rob Hennigan is fighting for his job, and as much as rebuilding with draft picks seems like the smarter option over another doomed, desperate attempt at making the playoffs, any trades Orlando makes at the deadline would be to strengthen the team in the here and now.

8. Paul George

The Indiana Pacers have denied over and over that Paul George is available, so Celtics fans shouldn’t hold their breath on this one. But since Larry Bird‘s team has underwhelmed and 20-year-old Myles Turner is on a different timeline from PG-13, we might as well take a look at what a potential deal would look like.

The Celtics would immediately become title contenders by adding George, and though it’d obviously cost quite a bit to acquire a 26-year-old superstar, Ainge has plenty of assets to throw into the pile without gutting the roster too badly.

Celtics get SF – Paul George Pacers get PG – Marcus Smart

SF – Jae Crowder

PF – Amir Johnson

2017 1st round pick (via Nets)

Amir Johnson would be needed to balance contracts, but the true assets for Indiana would obviously be Marcus Smart, Jae Crowder and possibly the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft (via Brooklyn).

Jeff Teague has found his footing in Indiana, but he’s an unrestricted free agent this summer. The 22-year-old Smart would provide the Pacers with a long-term solution at the point and someone who’s on the same timeline as Turner.

Crowder would be a replacement for PG-13 on the wing, Johnson would be another useful body for the frontcourt and the 2017 first-rounder would help the Pacers jumpstart their potential rebuild with a very valuable pick — or even two.

Celtics get SF – Paul George Pacers get PG – Marcus Smart

SF – Jae Crowder

PF – Amir Johnson

2017 1st round pick (via Nets)

2018 1st round pick (via Nets)

The Celtics would have to hope Jonas Jerebko and Kelly Olynyk could tag-team the power forward spot with Johnson gone, but they’d have a core of Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Paul George and Al Horford for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, it’s highly unlikely the Pacers decide to move Paul George, especially now that they’ve moved up to sixth in the conference standings. They’d probably ask for the 2018 first-rounder via Brooklyn as well. Ainge should be willing to part with both Nets picks if PG-13 is available, but again, it’d be pretty dumb for Indiana to trade him.

7. Blake Griffin

Like Paul George, Blake Griffin is unlikely to be dealt at the 2017 NBA Trade Deadline. The Los Angeles Clippers may be missing Chris Paul for now, but no matter how far down the standings they fall, when fully healthy, this is one of the best teams in the West.

To that end, trading Griffin — even if he can opt out and hit free agency this summer — feels like a panic move. The Clippers have even been talking to the New York Knicks about Carmelo Anthony to try and form a Big Four in Lob City.

However, if the Clippers do listen to trade offers for fear of losing both Griffin and CP3 to free agency, the Celtics are one team that would love to have him and could surrender quite an attractive trade package.

Celtics get PF – Blake Griffin Clippers get PG – Marcus Smart

SF – Jae Crowder

PF – Amir Johnson

2018 1st round pick (via Nets)

Austin Rivers has had a great season, and the Clippers would be wise to try and re-sign Chris Paul this summer, but if they’re moving Griffin, you can probably assume they’re either ready to rebuild or bracing for the possibility of Paul leaving.

If that’s the case, Smart would provide a long-term option at the point, Crowder would represent the small forward the Clippers have been waiting on for years, Johnson would be Griffin’s replacement at power forward, and the 2018 Nets pick would allow the Clippers to finally add some premium rookie talent through the draft.

The problem is Doc Rivers will more than likely stay the course and hope his team can stay healthy long enough to put together a postseason run. Crowder is also 26, which means Smart and a 2018 first-rounder might not be enough incoming youth to commit to a rebuild anyway.

For the Celtics, a deal for Griffin would be a no-brainer, even if it’d rob them of their starting small forward. They’d need an assurance that Griffin would re-sign this summer, but a core of Thomas, Bradley, Griffin and Horford could conceivably contend for a title, and it’d have no problem attracting talent in free agency to replace Crowder.

6. DeMarcus Cousins

A few weeks ago, it sounded like signing DeMarcus Cousins to a $200 million-plus contract extension was inevitable for the Sacramento Kings.

However, with the front office’s inability to assemble a playoff team around him, not to mention Boogie’s reputation as a head case and recent trade rumors involving the star big man, it would make sense for Sacramento to jumpstart a much-needed rebuild by cashing in on the team’s most valuable asset for a king’s ransom.

If that winds up being the case, Boston is the team that would be able to offer one of the best trade packages.

Celtics get C – DeMarcus Cousins Kings get PG – Marcus Smart

SF – Jae Crowder

SF – Jaylen Brown

2017 1st round pick (via Nets)

In this deal, Smart, Crowder, Jaylen Brown and Brooklyn’s 2017 first-rounder would represent an influx of young talent to build on for the future. Smart would finally solve Sacramento’s need for a long-term point guard, Crowder is in his prime, Brown has a ton of upside on the wing and there’d be another chance to draft a franchise star with the Nets pick.

Meanwhile, Boston would be getting a franchise superstar at the center spot — someone who could play alongside Horford, form a dynamic duo with his former teammate Isaiah Thomas and he’d probably be interested in re-signing with Boston since he’d finally be playing for a contender.

If the Kings are smart though, they’d push for that same trade package, only with Brooklyn’s 2018 first-rounder thrown in for good measure.

Celtics get C – DeMarcus Cousins Kings get PG – Marcus Smart

SF – Jae Crowder

SF – Jaylen Brown

2017 1st round pick (via Nets)

2018 1st round pick (via Nets)

However, if Sacramento can re-sign Boogie to an extension before he hits free agency in 2018, that might be preferable to dealing away quite possibly the best individual center in the NBA. Even if they don’t make the playoffs this season or next, retaining Cousins gives the Kings more possibilities to do so in the future since he’s only 26.

Boston may also worry about wrecking the team’s juju since Cousins isn’t the NBA’s most amiable personality. He and Thomas didn’t work together in Sacramento, and Boogie — talented though he may be — might not be the winning trade Ainge is looking to make.

5. Serge Ibaka

Going all-in on a superstar is one avenue the Celtics could take, but if they’re looking for a less costly option who’d still make the team a bigger threat to Cleveland come playoff time, Serge Ibaka is a realistic option.

The Orlando Magic are reportedly looking to trade Ibaka, which makes sense since he’s unlikely to re-sign with a non-playoff team as an unrestricted free agent this summer. Rather than lose him for nothing this summer, why not flip him for a decent trade package from Boston?

For a team that gave up Victor Oladipo, Ersan Ilyasova and Domantas Sabonis to trade for Ibaka, Orlando needs to make sure to get something in return.

Celtics get PF – Serge Ibaka Magic get PG – Marcus Smart

C – Tyler Zeller

In our first scenario, the Magic get Tyler Zeller to help the salaries match, but the real asset is Marcus Smart. Though Elfrid Payton has played much better recently, the front office still doesn’t seem sold on him being the long-term solution at point guard.

Smart would be another risk considering his miserable shooting percentages (.356/.307/.782), but he’s a gamer who plays defense like a pit bull and would bring some much-needed competitive fire to a team that’s tired of finishing in the draft lottery.

However, Payton is only a few days older than Smart and he’s shooting a better percentage from the field at 45.9 percent. If the Magic decide to put their faith in Payton at the point, an alternative might include Zeller, bench scorer Gerald Green and Boston’s 2018 first-rounder that’s inbound from Brooklyn:

Celtics get PF – Serge Ibaka Magic get C – Tyler Zeller

2018 1st round pick (via Nets)

The 2017 first-rounder is probably too valuable to give up for an impending free agent, especially since Ibaka hasn’t exactly blown anyone away in an expanded role in Orlando. The 2018 first-rounder isn’t too far away and should still have enough value for the Magic.

Green would provide bench scoring and entertainment, possibly helping the Magic remain somewhat competitive as they try to toe the line between rebuilding, trading a departing asset and keeping hope alive for a playoff appearance.

For the Celtics, they’d be getting a stretch-4 who could spread the floor alongside Horford, block shots (1.6 per game) and help on the boards (6.9 rebounds per game). Even better, they wouldn’t have to sacrifice much of the core, allowing Boston to trot out a starting lineup of Thomas, Bradley, Crowder, Ibaka and Horford.

Unfortunately, since the Celtics don’t need Ibaka, they might not be willing to match a more desperate team’s offer. Boston may not want to sacrifice assets for a player who may wind up bolting in free agency either, especially since he’s 27 and will be seeking the biggest contract of his career.

Ibaka would be a great fit, but Ainge would have to ask himself if it’s worth overpaying to retain the services of a player who might not be enough to move the needle past Cleveland in the Eastern Conference.

4. Nerlens Noel

As the NBA’s 28th-ranked rebounding team and 21st-ranked shot-blocking team, the Celtics could really use another defensive presence in the middle. Al Horford is a great positional defender and shot-blocker, but he’s historically underwhelmed as a rebounder.

Enter Nerlens Noel, a player whose value has taken a hit with the overnight emergence of Joel Embiid but could really help a playoff team now that he’s getting healthy.

Noel’s injury history is a concern, as he even entered this season recovering from a minor knee surgery. But as the weeks have progressed, Noel has earned his place in the Philadelphia 76ers‘ rotation again, surpassing Jahlil Okafor and reminding people his defense still makes him valuable.

Though Noel is only averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game so far this season, his minutes have been limited and he had to shake off the rust after his knee injury.

In the month of January, his numbers are up to 9.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks in only 21.1 minutes per game on 62.5 percent shooting. Don’t forget, this is the same guy who averaged 11.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game just last year.

The Celtics could use the rim protection, rebounding and rim-running alley-oop threat he’d provide. Even better, Noel is still only 22 years old, meaning he could be a fixture in Boston for the long haul as a future Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Assuming he could stay healthy, Noel would strengthen a dark horse contender in the here and now while also ensuring this defense remains stout for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, it’d probably cost another defensive ace, either Marcus Smart or Avery Bradley.

Celtics get C – Nerlens Noel 76ers get SG – Avery Bradley

If the Celtics want to pair Noel with Smart, Jaylen Brown and their upcoming lottery picks from the Brooklyn Nets, they’d deal Bradley and hope Smart is able to replace him in the starting lineup in 2016-17, while also working on that jump shot of his to spread the floor in the future.

If the Celtics believe Noel is an all-in move that will help them seriously challenge Cleveland in the East this season, trading Smart and waiting for Bradley to return is the right play.

Celtics get C – Nerlens Noel 76ers get PG – Marcus Smart

Either way, Boston will have to sacrifice a key guard if they want Noel. The Sixers have the cap space to absorb any contract, but there are other complications to consider.

For starters, Philly would be wise to deal Okafor rather than Noel, especially since Noel has looked much better in his limited time alongside Embiid compared to Okafor. Noel will also be a restricted free agent this summer, complicating Boston’s interest in trading for him. Finally, even if the Sixers were interested in dealing Noel, they’d probably want a future first-rounder in addition to Bradley or Smart.

3. Carmelo Anthony

If the Celtics actually want Carmelo Anthony (which recent reports suggest that they don’t), they have the most potential options to put together an adequate trade package. Boston has a collection of assets and useful role players to choose from, and a player like Melo might be enough to make them a serious threat to the Cavaliers.

Ainge wouldn’t deal the Brooklyn Nets’ 2017 first round pick for a 32-year-old Melo, especially since that pick is slotted to be the No. 1 selection at the moment. The question is, could Ainge get away with a trade that doesn’t involve one of Jae Crowder, Marcus Smart or Avery Bradley?

Celtics get PF – Carmelo Anthony Knicks get PF – Amir Johnson

C – Tyler Zeller

SG – Terry Rozier

2018 1st round pick (via Nets)

If the New York Knicks are smart, the answer to that question would be “no.” But that won’t stop Ainge from trying for something like Amir Johnson (who’d be almost essential to a Melo trade for salary-matching purposes), Tyler Zeller, Terry Rozier and the 2018 Brooklyn Nets first-rounder to start.

Melo is 32 years old now, but he’s still averaging 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 36.5 percent from three-point range. He could be plugged in as a small-ball 4 and would make Boston an even greater Eastern threat, even if he wouldn’t help the defense in the slightest.

For New York, Johnson is a useful two-way player, Zeller is a backup big and Rozier is a 22-year-old NBA sophomore who’s shown flashes of potential but little more. The real asset would be Brooklyn’s 2018 first-rounder, but the actual players being swapped might not be good enough.

Celtics get PF – Carmelo Anthony Knicks get PF – Amir Johnson

PG – Marcus Smart

SF – Jaylen Brown

An alternative might be something like Amir Johnson, rookie Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, but a pick would be overkill and the Celtics are high on the potential of both Smart and Brown.

A fair deal for both sides would probably look something like Amir Johnson, Jae Crowder and the 2018 Nets pick, though it’d kill Boston to part with a hard worker like Crowder. A useful stretch-4 like Jonas Jerebko could be thrown in with certain deals as well.

Celtics get PF – Carmelo Anthony Knicks get PF – Amir Johnson

SF – Jae Crowder

2018 1st round pick (via Nets)

As much as it’d hurt to part with Crowder though, his defense hasn’t been quite as good this season. With Gordon Hayward hitting free agency this summer, head coach Brad Stevens could potentially replace Crowder on the wing by signing his former Butler star.

A core of Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley, Hayward, Melo, Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and a top-three pick from this year’s draft would be a force to be reckoned with for years to come, so if Ainge is willing to part with Crowder and a valuable Nets pick to make it happen, the Celtics would have the inside track on a Carmelo Anthony trade.

The problem is, if Ainge isn’t willing to deal for an ideal two-way fit like Paul Millsap, trading for Melo might make even less sense, even if they’re one of the teams he’d waive his no-trade clause for. The Knicks would be wise to push for a deal with the Celtics, but if Boston doesn’t view Anthony as the missing piece it needs to get over the hump, the point is moot.

2. Jimmy Butler

The Celtics have long been mentioned as a potential trade destination for superstars, and Jimmy Butler has been no different. If the Chicago Bulls actually make him available (which they absolutely shouldn’t), the Celts have the kind of assets to make a potential Godfather offer.

Ainge would obviously be hoping it doesn’t come to that if he pursues Butler or any other star (cough, Paul Millsap, cough), but he also has quite a few intriguing options for a trade package without completely giving away the farm.

For one of the best two-way players in the NBA who’s averaging 24.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game and could help the Celtics slow down LeBron James in a playoff series, it might be worth giving up the farm anyway.

Celtics get SG – Jimmy Butler Bulls get PG – Marcus Smart

SF – Jae Crowder

PF – Amir Johnson

2018 1st round pick (via Nets)

Celtics fans have cringed at the thought of giving up Marcus Smart or Jae Crowder, and this deal would probably sting since it’d involve giving up both. But at this stage, Smart is a backup and the Celtics would be launched into another stratosphere by upgrading from Crowder to Butler on the wing.

Smart may reach his ceiling as an all-around pit bull who harasses opponents on defense and actually learns to score, but at the moment, he’s not where he needs to be for the Celtics to contend in the here and now. Boston would retain its two best guards in Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley, putting Butler on the wing with Al Horford in the middle.

The power forward spot would still be an issue, especially with the underrated Amir Johnson also gone in this trade, but hopefully a tag team of Kelly Olynyk and Jonas Jerebko could fill the void until Ainge could swing another move for more help at the 4.

The pick Boston includes might have be the 2017 first-rounder they’re owed from Brooklyn, even though it’s currently slated to be the No. 1 overall pick. The Celtics have plenty of future first round picks to choose from, but which one they offer could be the deciding factor if trade talks ensue between these two teams. More than likely, Chicago would try to push for something like this:

Celtics get SG – Jimmy Butler Bulls get PG – Marcus Smart

SF – Jae Crowder

PF – Amir Johnson

2017 1st round pick (via Nets)

2018 1st round pick (via Nets)

For the Bulls, they’d be getting a franchise point guard who would be embraced by Chicago fans for his gritty work ethic and never-say-die attitude; a quality Butler replacement at the 3; another work horse in Johnson; and a future first, which could very well be a top-three pick this year if it’s the one from Brooklyn.

To be perfectly honest, Boston would be better off making the leap by plugging their hole at the 4 with Paul Millsap, but if the Celtics are worried about re-signing him and Butler becomes available, Chicago’s star player is locked in on his contract through at least 2018-19.

The potential obstacles here would be another team swooping in before Boston can act, the Celtics being hesitant to trade for a wing when they’ve already got Crowder/really need a 4, and the obvious fact that Butler might not be on the trade block at all.

1. Paul Millsap

If the Celtics are looking for a game-changing piece at their biggest position of need, Paul Millsap is not only the best potential fit, but one of the most likely stars to be on the trade block before the deadline.

Despite owning the fourth-best record in the East, the Atlanta Hawks are due for some regression. They’re no longer a true threat to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ reign, they just traded Kyle Korver a few weeks back, Millsap can hit free agency this summer and all signs point to trading Millsap making the most sense, even without all the trade rumors that have been swirling lately.

The question is, will Atlanta put Millsap back on the trade block rather than try to overpay for the services of a 31-year-old power forward in free agency?

And how interested is Danny Ainge in reuniting an Al Horford-Millsap frontcourt that has historically struggled with the Cleveland Cavaliers? Because as great as Millsap would be in Boston, the goal here is to make a deal that gets the Celtics over the LeBron James-shaped hump.

Celtics get PF – Paul Millsap Hawks get PF – Amir Johnson

PG – Marcus Smart

Future 1st round pick

With Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley playing the best basketball of their careers, not to mention Jae Crowder and Marcus Smart bolstering the defense, Ainge might be inclined to think the Hawks’ former frontcourt would fare better against the Cavs this time around.

If that’s the case, there are several potential avenues for him to explore.

To match salaries and provide the Hawks with a Millsap replacement at the 4, Amir Johnson would almost have to be included. Tyler Zeller’s $8 million salary is close to Johnson’s $12 million contract, but he’s nowhere near as attractive to Atlanta as Amir.

From there, it could be a matter of choosing between Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley or Marcus Smart. IT is all but off limits in the middle of a career season, and the Hawks would probably prefer someone who could play the 2 like Bradley or Smart anyway.

Celtics get PF – Paul Millsap Hawks get PF – Amir Johnson

SG – Avery Bradley

Future 1st round pick

Giving up either one would be a gut-punch for the Celtics, but a potentially necessary one…unless they were willing to give up one of their valuable future first round draft picks, like the rights to swap first round picks with the Brooklyn Nets this year.

That might be too much for Boston to give up, but it might spare them of surrendering Bradley or Smart, allowing them to replace that salary space with someone like Jonas Jerebko instead. They could also dangle Brooklyn’s 2018 first-rounder — another potentially valuable pick — rather than what may be the No. 1 overall pick this year.

Unfortunately, there’s no trade scenario that Atlanta would agree to where Boston keeps all of Smart, Bradley, Crowder AND one of their valuable first-rounders. Amir, Kelly Olynyk and/or Jerebko isn’t getting the job done, unless a trade chip like Jaylen Brown were also in play.

Celtics get PF – Paul Millsap Hawks get PF – Amir Johnson

PF – Jonas Jerebko

SF – Jaylen Brown

The Celtics have plenty of flexibility in putting together a deal, so it’d really be a matter of stringing together the right contracts and getting Atlanta to buy in — all without sacrificing too much of the team’s East-contending core.

It’s a difficult line to straddle, but a core of Thomas, Bradley, Crowder, Millsap and Horford could absolutely push Cleveland in a seven-game series.

In the scenario where Atlanta desires Jae Crowder and decides to move the underwhelming Kent Bazemore, Boston would then have a core of Thomas, Bradley, Millsap and Horford, plus they could try to woo Gordon Hayward in free agency to reunite him with head coach Brad Stevens.

Celtics get PF – Paul Millsap Hawks get PF – Amir Johnson

SF – Jae Crowder

Future 1st round pick

For the Hawks, they’d use Amir as a direct replacement for Horford and hope to add at least one of Bradley, Smart, Crowder or a top-five pick in next year’s draft (via Brooklyn).

In any one of these trades, the Celtics would put Millsap’s well-rounded 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game to work at the 4, but re-signing him in free agency this summer could complicate their interest in Gordon Hayward.

Still, in the ideal scenario where Boston keeps Crowder, it’s hard not to think about a starting five of Thomas, Bradley, Crowder, Millsap and Horford.

This one really depends on how much Ainge buys into Millsap being the difference-maker he’s been looking for, because if he does, he has the assets to pry him from Atlanta.

