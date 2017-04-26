Boldly Predicting the Boston Celtics’ 2018-19 Starting Lineup

With financial flexibility and plenty of future draft picks in their pocket, the Boston Celtics’ starting lineup could look a lot different before the 2018-19 campaign.

Despite finishing first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, there isn’t a lot of confidence in this Boston Celtics team that it can make the 2017 NBA Finals. Their struggles against the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the playoffs have only fed the critics.

Even if the Celtics do end up falling short this year, there’s a lot of hope for this team’s future. They’ve got some significant cap flexibility this offseason and a slew of draft picks to work with as well.

Considering their position atop the conference, they also shouldn’t have too much trouble luring top free agents to the Northeast.

So what does the future hold for this Boston team? I’m guessing more good than bad. That’s why I chose to put together these bold predictions for what the Celtics’ 2018-19 starting lineup could look like.

They have the ammunition to put together an outstanding squad within the next year or so, which made it all the more intriguing to speculate on their future.

Will they spend big on a superstar during free agency? Who will they take with their (likely) top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft? Could they find themselves atop the draft order again in 2018?

So many questions and so little time to answer them all. For now, take a look at my predictions for the Celtics’ starting lineup in 2018-19, and we’ll go from there. Just remember that these are meant to be bold, so don’t get too upset if they’re a little out there or seem unrealistic.

Point Guard: Isaiah Thomas

Don’t worry, folks–Isaiah Thomas isn’t going anywhere. His contract is up after the 2017-18 season, but I don’t foresee a situation where the Celtics let him go. He’s proven himself to be a superstar after the Sacramento Kings made him the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Realistically, there’s still more room for Thomas to grow, so why would Boston let him walk away now? It’s not going to be cheap getting him back under contract, but it would be a worthwhile investment for this Celtics team.

He’s an offensive spark plug and scrappy defender and has asserted himself as the heart and soul of this lineup.

That should continue to ring true for years to come. Even with some backcourt influx likely on the way, Thomas is a building block for this franchise. It needs to stay that way, and should–at least based on my early predictions for the 2018-19 campaign.

As difficult as it’s going to be from a financial standpoint to bring Thomas back, it’s a must for this club. Whatever it takes to get him back under contract, Danny Ainge needs to make it happen. He’s the on-court catalyst for this team who plays with a chip on his shoulder.

I’d assume he’ll keep excelling in that role for at least the next few years.

Shooting Guard: Markelle Fultz

Chances are the Celtics secure the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Unless the lottery gods frown upon Boston, they’ll determine who will be the first player off the board on June 22. When that time comes, it’ll be Markelle Fultz who hears his name called.

Fultz is arguably the top talent in the 2017 draft class, showing no real gaps in his game as a playmaking point guard. He’s got the size, shooting, athleticism and defensive chops to step in as a starter from Day 1, and would be an excellent addition for the Celtics.

The only problem is their current talent at the point guard position.

Luckily, his skill set makes him an ideal candidate to make the transition to shooting guard. Although the Celtics currently have Avery Bradley at the position, his contract is up in 2018. That’ll give Fultz an opportunity to learn for a year before taking over the starting job and running with it.

He’ll also be a cheaper option than having to re-sign Bradley, who will likely be looking for a major payday.

Boston already has a terrific guard tandem with Thomas and Bradley. Inserting Fultz into that equation would absolutely up the ante, potentially giving the Celtics one of the best guard duos throughout the NBA. Sounds like an ideal situation to be in for one the East’s best squads.

Small Forward: Michael Porter Jr.

I know–it’s a tad disappointing not seeing Jae Crowder or Jaylen Brown in this spot. However, when you learn more about Michael Porter Jr., you’ll understand that this is a good thing.

Right now, Porter Jr. is the top prospect in the incoming college basketball class. The Missouri commit is seen by most as a dynamic talent out on the wing with skills well beyond his years.

That’s why he’s considered a safe bet to be the first player off the board during the 2018 NBA Draft.

So how do the Celtics get their hands on Porter Jr.? Well they didn’t just have the right to take control of the Brooklyn Nets’ 2017 first-round pick. They also own their 2018 first-round pick.

And seeing as the Nets aren’t likely to improve much this season, there’s a good chance they again land in the basement of the NBA standings next year. Hence, the Celtics own the No. 1 pick.

In this hypothetical situation, one of two things happens with Crowder. Either the Celtics continue to pay him handsomely while bringing him off the bench, or they trade him like there have been rumblings of for some time. It’s unfortunate, but that’s how it goes in the NBA.

As for Brown, he settles into a role as a sixth man and deadly weapon off the bench. It’s not ideal for the type of talent he can be, but I’m sure Boston would love having a wing player of his caliber dominating the second unit.

Either way, Porter Jr. being in the starting lineup means big things for the Celtics.

Power Forward: Blake Griffin

Leading up to the 2017 trade deadline, there was a lot of talk about the Celtics making a deal for Blake Griffin. While that obviously never happened, that doesn’t mean the potential partnership is off the table.

In fact, I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to see the Celtics pull out all of the stops this offseason once Griffin inevitably declines his player option and becomes a free agent.

While many believe the former No. 1 overall pick will return to the Los Angeles Clippers, there’s a decent chance he at least tests the waters.

Realistically, it’ll all come down to how the Clippers perform during the playoffs. Can they prove they’re still serious contenders, or will they fall short? If the latter is the case, Griffin could take his talents elsewhere in search of a wider championship window.

Based on what we saw from the Celtics this year, it appears theirs isn’t closing anytime soon.

Boston should have the space to sign Griffin, especially if Amir Johnson and Jonas Jerebko bail via free agency. Realistically, the athletic power forward will be focused on finding the best chance to win a ring with any suitors offering max money.

I believe the Celtics can provide that, especially if this is the lineup they’ll sport in 2018-19.

Another superstar is all this Boston team needs to compete with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Eastern Conference crown (during the postseason). Griffin fits the bill perfectly.

Center: Al Horford

Realistically, Al Horford isn’t going anywhere. The Celtics invested a ton of money in him last offseason, and are unlikely to be interested in parting ways with him regardless. It’s not like many teams have the room to take on about $28 million per year anyway.

Either way, Horford should remain a staple in this lineup for the foreseeable future. While I wouldn’t go as far as calling him one of the best big men in the NBA, he’s an outstanding presence in the paint for Boston.

His inconsistency can be a bit off-putting at times, but he’s a dominant part of this Celtics team when he’s on.

Still, in terms of this lineup, I think he may be the most overpaid and overrated player of the bunch. What’s that’s not saying much with two youngsters in the mix, Horford did struggle to live up to the billing in his first season in Boston.

He put up career lows in shooting percentage and rebounds, and finished the regular season with his lowest points-per-game average since 2011-12.

When all is said and done, Horford won’t go anywhere. Especially once he’s surrounded by other stars, he should get back to the level of effectiveness he showed with the Atlanta Hawks. Teaming him with a healthy Griffin would do wonders for this Celtics team.

