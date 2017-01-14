Blazers vs. Magic Game Recap; Ezeli Trade Rumors

After the Best Win of the Season just a few Nights ago, the Blazers Lose a Tough one to the Magic 115-109.

After giving up an 18-1 start to the game, everything looked like it was going to be ugly. Credit to the Blazers, who we’re playing without Maurice Harkless due to a left calf strain, for slowly chipping the lead back. However, the combination of Nikola Vucevic and Elfrid Payton was able to hold off Portland down the stretch. Payton was able to convert a key three pointer with a minute left, while Vucevic scored his season high 30th point with a game sealing mid-range jumper.

Despite combining for 60 points, Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum’s efforts just weren’t enough to overcome the absence of Harkless. It’s interesting that Lillard’s absence just a few games ago still amounted to a few wins for Portland. Harkless’ intangibles and gritty play is more important than scoring right now for Portland. He has slowly become Portland’s most reliable defender, and having Harkless to check Vucevic would have been clutch.

The absence of Harkless caused some interesting lineups from coach Terry Stotts throughout the game. The notable schemes saw Pat Connaughton getting some minutes and then an uncomfortably long 20 minutes for Meyers Leonard. To be honest it almost seemed like he was trying out some different lineups on purpose…

Festus Ezeli will not Travel with Team on Upcoming Road Trip

CSNNW writer Jason Quick tweeted late last night the breaking news that Ezeli will not be traveling with the Blazers on their upcoming road trip. While most speculation would assume that he would finally be having surgery, Ezeli’s agent has said that is not the reason he is staying behind.

To feed into the rumor mill even more, the Oregonian’s Joe Freeman tweeted that he witnessed a peculiar interaction after the game. Apparently, Ezeli made the rounds with the team and “exchanged hugs/handshakes. Like he was saying bye.”

This has Rip City buzzing. If Ezeli isn’t staying behind for surgery, then a trade seems plausible. Also, trade restrictions are lifted on numerous Blazers players on, you guessed it, this Sunday January 15.

We’re on our toes here at RCP, stay tuned.

