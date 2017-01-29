Blazers Take Advantage of Curry’s Absence, but Fall Short to the Warriors 113-111

Warriors Too Much in the End, but Blazers gave a Valiant Effort

With Stephen Curry out of the game due to illness, the Blazers capitalized and made the game interesting. However, Kevin Durant the Warriors were just too much to handle, and held on to win 113-111. Evan Turner had a shot to win at the end, but the shot came up just short. The play was only set up due to some Oscar worthy acting by Turner, forcing an offensive foul on Durant.

The Blazers got back into this game in the second quarter. After the Warriors had built a 51-31 lead, Turner and Damian Lillard led the Blazers on an impressive run. The duo led the Blazers on an incredible 20-2 run to cut the lead to just three at halftime. Turner was able to find open shooters, while Lillard just couldn’t miss. Add in a nice three from Al-Farouq Aminu and some nice shots from C.J. McCollum, and the Warriors saw their lead disappear as fast as they built it. Their defense and ability to force turnovers allowed the Blazers to cash in and quickly dwindle the Warriors lead. Mason Plumlee added seven hard fought points down low and Portland looked to able to score anywhere.

To go along the theme of our stories today, Turner turned into the primary ball handler and played great. His ability to force defenders to crash into the lane has opened the floor up for our guards. Lillard and McCollum have been able to spot up for their points rather than create for themselves. The difference and alleviation of pressure has made them more lethal than before.

Another reason the Blazers stayed relevant in this game was the ability to get Draymond Green into foul trouble. The big man got his fourth foul early in the third quarter, and it forced the usually physical forward to play a little softer. The Blazers exploited this and was able to attack the big man, even though a lot of his fouls came on the offensive end.

Exciting Second Half

The second half was virtually neck and neck. The Warriors held a three to five point lead for most of the half. However, at the end of the game, all the Warriors had to do was hand the ball off to their ex-MVP and Durant did the rest. The forward put in 33 points and was the sole source of the Warriors offense down the stretch. Mostly mid-range jumpers, Durant used his length to shoot over every defender that went after him.

The Blazers had a shot to win at the end of the game. After Turner flopped to get the ball back down by two, he found himself with a wide open shot to win the game. Unfortunately, the three came up just short, and the Warriors held on and left the Moda Center as quick as possible.

It was a great game from everyone, and although we lost, it was still a valiant effort that the team should be proud of. Look for another recap tomorrow.

