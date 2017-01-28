Blazers Should Take a Chance on Ex-NBA Star Larry Sanders

Could A Possible Larry Sanders Return to the NBA Help the Blazers Turn Their Season Around?

Less than 2 seasons after signing a 4-year, $44 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, Larry Sanders not only left the team, but left the the game of basketball completely. Issues with drugs and just the lack of desire to play drove him away from the NBA. He left in his prime, averaging 9.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, while possessing huge hands and a length that can’t be matched. However, on Thursday evening, Sanders tweeted his desire and plan to attempt a return. He will most likely begin meeting with and working out with teams in need of depth at the 5 spot. In other words, an offensively sound and defensively great center is available.

Now, some may argue Portland just shouldn’t go after Sanders, that he’s too much of a gamble and could effect our teams chemistry. But the Blazers are at a point that it’s a risk willing to make. You see, having a possible highly skilled big man on this team could be the missing piece we have been waiting for. Better rebounding leads to more possessions for the offense, which is where our star back court thrives. Better rim protection will lead to less opposing lay ins due to our poor perimeter defense. A big man also give our guards great screens and great rolls, which will lead to more points in the paint and better ball movement. That’s why I am starting #GetLarrySandersToPortland.

Real Chances?

Contract negotiations could be an issue. Sanders is going to want money despite his absence. His value is still strong, but being away from the game for so long is a slight turn off for teams unwilling to risk it. His worth will not be as high, so the Blazers could get away with a savvy deal, and could perhaps free up some cap space with a trade.

If the Blazers can find a way to make the space, then let’s go all in on Sanders. Again, his presence in the paint alone would be a tremendous upgrade. Trading away a player with an huge, almost deathly contract like Evan Turner or Meyers Leonard would open the door for the Blazers both money-wise and depth-wise. This could also boost the Blazers media presence in the NBA, as Sanders has such a fascinating story.

