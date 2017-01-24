Blake Griffin expected to return today

Blake Griffin is likely to return today versus the Philadelphia 76ers after missing 18 games.

Blake Griffin has been riddled with injuries the past two seasons. In 2014-15, Griffin missed 15 games of action due to a staph infection in his right elbow. Last season, he missed 41 games due to injuries to his left quadriceps and his right hand, plus four more games for suspension. This season, a surgical procedure on his right knee caused him to miss 18 games so far. The Clippers are making sure Griffin heals slowly but surely. But according to this ESPN.com article, the Clippers will “most likely” activate Griffin for today’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Griffin believes that if he had the final say, he would have suited up earlier.

“It was good to get some real work in besides just running and shooting,” Griffin said Saturday. “Now it’s kind of up to them.” Griffin said that if the timetable were up to him, he would already be on the floor. He said he has been lobbying the Clippers staff for weeks. “I’ve been putting pressure on them since Dec. 21,” Griffin quipped. “It’s kind of a team decision.” He added, “This trip — this is it.”

We probably need 30 for 30 documentary to do justice to what the Clippers could have been. Injuries and playoff disasters have come to define the team. Sadly, with point guard Chris Paul injured for the next 6-8 weeks, the Clippers will again be behind the eight ball. If they want any chance to be a contender in the Western Conference, a healthy team should be the foundation. So far, Griffin and Paul’s injuries have set them back.

Hopefully, if Griffin gets in a rhythm he can parlay his success into the Clippers’ success, too. What will make the Clippers stronger? A healthy roster would be a good start.

