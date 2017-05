BIG3 Draft Results: Full team rosters, coaches, captains for inaugural season

The rosters have been finalized for the inaugural season of the BIG3 tournament.

The draft was held on Sunday in Las Vegas and the season will begin on June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Here are the official rosters:

Captain: Allen Iverson

Co-captain: Demarr Johnson

Players: Andre Owens, Mike Sweetney, Rueben Patterson

Coach: Allen Iverson

Captain: Rashard Lewis

Co-captain: Jason Williams

Players: Kwame Brown, Eddie Basden, Mahmoud Abdul Rauf

Coach: Gary Payton

Captain: Mike Bibby

Co-captain: Ricky Davis

Players: Mo Evans, Marcus Banks, Ivan Johnson

Coach: George Gervin

Captain: Brian Scalabrine

Co-captain: Josh Childress

Players: Derrick Byars, Rasual Butler, Dominic McGuire

Coach: Rick Barry

Captain: Jermaine O'Neal

Co-captain: Bonzi Wells

Players: Xavier Silas, Lee Nailon, Mike James

Coach: Julius “Dr. J” Erving

Captain: Corey Maggette

Co-captain: Cuttino Mobley

Players: Jerome Williams, Deshawn Stevenson, Moochie Norris

Coach: Clyde Drexler

Captain: Chauncey Billups

Co-captain: Stephen Jackson

Players: Reggie Evans, Larry Hughes, Brian Cook

Coach: Charles Oakley

Captain: Kenyon Martin

Co-captain: Al Harrington

Players: Rashad McCants, James White, Dion Glover

Coach: Rick Mahorn

