Big Decisions Await For Nets: A Look At The Logjam Of Wing Players

As the Brooklyn Nets close out the 2016-17 season, general manager Sean Marks has some key decisions to make, specifically on the wing.

While it may seem a bit silly, the Brooklyn Nets are in a bit of a bind when it comes to their wing players.

After a promising rookie season comes to a close for the University of Michigan product Caris LeVert, general manager Sean Marks is faced with some tough decisions entering the offseason; particularly, with the logjam of wing players he has on the roster.

The Nets, entering the season knowing they needed to find some diamond-in-the-rough guys to fill some gaping holes, went out and took fliers on guys teetering from D-League “standout” to a “end-of-the-bench” roster filler.

Names such as Joe Harris, Sean Kilpatrick and K.J. McDaniels were all guys Marks knew he could take a chance on, hoping one could outshine the rest, making his offseason non-guaranteed deal options a bit easier.

However, one can argue that the recent play of McDaniels and the struggling Kilpatrick actually made it worse.

The Nets, in hoping to lock up some of their bench depth, have to feel good about some of the promising young players on the roster.

Former Detroit Pistons guard Spencer Dinwiddie has proven to head coach Kenny Atkinson that his recent play, consisting of a solid knack for driving to the basket, finishing through contact and ability to take care of the basketball, has solidified his role as point-guard depth for the Nets moving forward.

But the Nets, in search for a key wing player this offseason, have to make some crucial decisions when it comes to key rotational wings.

Knowing they can’t keep all of these role-player pieces, Marks has to begin evaluating the decisions when it comes to cap figures, development under the coaching staff and, most importantly, character fit with an evolving and respectable Brooklyn Nets culture.

Despite being shut down for the season with a left shoulder sprain, third-year swingman Joe Harris has shown some promise in Atkinson’s free-moving motion offense.

After being seen by the coaching staff as their version of Kyle Korver, Harris was amazed with the confidence the Nets had in his ability to find open spots on the floor.

After earning a base of $980,431 for this season, Harris would be owed $1,524,305 in 2017-18 if the Nets do indeed retain him. Harris has shown some promise in the offense, despite suffering some injuries throughout the year.

In 52 games this season, Harris averaged 8.2 points while shooting 38.5 percent from deep. He also started in 11 games for the Nets this season. He’s also shown to be a willing defender on the wing.

The big decision for Marks comes June 30, when Harris’ $1.5 million for 2017-18 becomes fully guaranteed. Expect the Nets’ potential draft selections this June be an indicator of what they’re thinking when it comes to Harris for next season.

Another big decision for the Nets is with Marks’ first move as general manager, Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick was signed to his first 10-day contract last year and has been a steady offensive player for the Nets.

While he’s a bit more suited for an iso-focused offense, Kilpatrick has found his spots, even exploding for a 38-point outing earlier in the year.

On June 30, Kilpatrick will be owed $1,524,305 for 2017-18. I see Kilpatrick as the more likely candidate to stay around here, as his steady presence with this young roster may be something Atkinson may call for.

Kilpatrick has been getting crafty in isolation situations as well, especially when the offense begins to become stagnant.

As a player that’s averaging a bit less than 25 minutes per game, Kilpatrick’s offensive abilities make him an ideal fit off the bench, spelling whoever the Nets may go after this offseason to fill their void at the starting off-guard.

When the Nets compensated the Houston Rockets a league minimum $75,000 in cash considerations for McDaniels at the trade deadline, Atkinson was looking for the former second-round draft pick to bring high energy and athleticism on both ends of the floor.

McDaniels, much to my surprise, has done that and more.

When given the opportunity, McDaniels has shined. He’s averaging a career highs in points per-36 minutes (15.3) and field goal percentage, shooting a solid 47.7 percent.

McDaniels has been given the green light as the ball moves around the perimeter, not shying away from expanding his high-flyer style and becoming what the NBA now crowns the valuable 3-and-D type of player.

The Nets have a team option on McDaniels deal worth $3,333,334. They’ll have until June 29 to pick up that option. However, with the Nets’ desire to go after pending restricted free agents such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Otto Porter Jr., McDaniels may be another odd man out.

The Nets have to make a decision on whether or not to stretch PF Andrew Nicholson‘s deal (he’s owed just less than $20 million over the next three seasons, the last being a player option), plus knowing another $5 million plus is dead money in the Deron Williams stretched buyout.

These $3.3 million deals may seem small on paper, but they are not as much of a bargain considering the other commitments the Nets have, especially when you can retain a guy like Kilpatrick for half that amount.

The Nets have a lot of pieces moving this offseason and some key decisions to make. These past few weeks of play have given fans the opportunity to evaluate talent, looking at the pros and cons of certain guys in this offense.

But when it comes to Marks, he knows while teams are tanking and resting guys down the stretch, the final 10-15 games are no indication of what could have been this season.

Yes, the Nets have to improve, with gaping holes all over the roster. But for what may seem like some minor decisions, for Marks, it’s all about setting himself up free agent-wise and cap-wise in the future to leave no stone unturned.

