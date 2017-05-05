How athletes are reacting to Big Baller Brand’s ZO2 shoe release

Big Baller Brand released Lonzo Ball's first signature shoe on Thursday, the ZO2 Prime.

The shoe costs $495 for most sizes, and $695 for size 14 and up.

Big Baller Brand is also selling an autographed version of the shoe starting at $995, as well as flip-flops for $220.

Lonzo is expected to be one of the top picks in this June's NBA draft.

Football players Michael Bennett and Chad Johnson said they'd buy the shoes. Here's father LaVar Ball's tweet announcing the shoe.

Big Baller's loose! If you can't afford the ZO2'S, you're NOT a BIG BALLER! 💰 — Lavar Ball (@Lavarbigballer) May 4, 2017

Here's how athletes have reacted to the ZO2.

Mike Brown says he won't be buying LaVar Ball's $500 signature LO2's…or his $200 pair of flip flops pic.twitter.com/HZwhGchwBA — KNBR (@KNBR) May 5, 2017





@Lavarbigballer I will buy 2 pair I respect what u doing — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 5, 2017





@crader76 @Lavarbigballer Giving his kids a chance to be owners and not a slave to the system not one player gets stock in Nike this is his company a lot different — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 5, 2017





Morris not a big fan of the Big Baller shoes. Look terrible, too $$$. But as he walked away… "I guess I have to respect it, though." Heh. — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) May 5, 2017





Hey @Lavarbigballer real big baller brands don't over charge kids for shoes. pic.twitter.com/N2U0VPXXyt — SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 4, 2017





@Lavarbigballer U better be working with ur guy on D / if he plays D like he did in @NCAA @Isaih_Thomas @JohnWall @StephenCurry30 will light him up for 50! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 5, 2017









Trying to order Lonzo Ball's new shoe, definitely supporting dude‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) May 4, 2017

