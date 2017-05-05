How athletes are reacting to Big Baller Brand’s ZO2 shoe release

Big Baller Brand released Lonzo Ball's first signature shoe on Thursday, the ZO2 Prime

The shoe costs $495 for most sizes, and $695 for size 14 and up. 

Big Baller Brand is also selling an autographed version of the shoe starting at $995, as well as flip-flops for $220.

Lonzo is expected to be one of the top picks in this June's NBA draft.

Football players Michael Bennett and Chad Johnson said they'd buy the shoes. Here's father LaVar Ball's tweet announcing the shoe. 

Here's how athletes have reacted to the ZO2. 








This post will be updated. 

 

