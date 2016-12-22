Better Golden State Warriors Throwback Jersey: “Run TMC” or “The City”

Blue Man Hoop’s Angelo Mendoza discusses which Golden State Warriors throwback jersey is better: “Run TMC,” or “The City.”

As much of DubNation is aware, the Golden State Warriors unveiled new 90’s themed throwback jerseys for the 2016-17 NBA season, which the team has already worn in two games against the Phoenix Suns.

Nicknamed “Crossover” jerseys in reference to the “Killer Crossover” dribble move made famous by Run TMC‘s Tim Hardaway, these retro jerseys are an updated model of the Warriors jersey that ran from 1989 to 1997.

As fire as they may look — and they do look extraordinary despite the small modifications here and there — there’s one particular throwback design that should be sported at least once every season:

These jerseys are absolutely LEGENDARY, and they are quite possibly one of the most recognizable designs in all of sports.

“The City” jerseys were introduced in 1966 and were primarily worn by the Dubs until the team’s name change from “San Francisco Warriors” to “Golden State Warriors” in 1971. Instead of having the name of the city or the name of the team on the jersey, the Warriors opted to use the local nickname for San Francisco, placing it above a circular logo depicting the renowned Golden Gate Bridge below the player’s number.

On the back was also the player’s number, this time placed inside an iconic San Francisco cable car. Modern designs have the player’s name embroidered below the cable car, but the original design had no name on the back. The shorts also notably had a circular San Francisco Warriors patch with a Native American headdress in the middle.

The last time I remember “The City” design being worn was during the “We Believe” era. Of course, there was that one time the Warriors brought out a modified look in 2015, but the logo patch was…less than ideal:

Still 🔥, but not as 🔥 as the original or We Believe retros pic.twitter.com/wPdxsLKbpE — Angelo Mendoza (@iAMgoldenstate) December 19, 2016

The Warriors plan on wearing the Crossover jerseys four more times in the regular season; after which, I hope Golden State opts to bring “The City” throwbacks back into the rotation. This time, however, I’d suggest they keep it simple and have the logo printed directly on the jersey rather than sewn in on a discolored patch.

But if the Warriors do happen to bring back one of the other classics before bringing “The City” jerseys back, I guess I’d be fine with it as long as they don’t bring back those weird thunderbolt jerseys.

Some say real Warriors fans bleed a little bit of orange; I say lightning never strikes the same area twice; therefore, there’s absolutely no good reason to bring back the thunderbolt jerseys for a second go around.

In fact, the only thing the team should EVER bring back from that era is Thunder the mascot — if he’s not too busy, of course.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nByCZVt6B0M

