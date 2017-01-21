Being at home for four of their next five helps the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a bumpy six-game road trip, splitting those games. Being at home for four of their next five contests will help them get things back on track.

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t played their best basketball this month, there’s no disputing that statement. They’ve gone just over .500 in the new year so far, posting a 5-4 record. There’s not a whole lot of room for concern, though, as key contributors have been in and out of the lineup.

Kevin Love has missed considerable time as of late with an ailing back; that’s what kept him out of the second half against the Golden State Warriors. He missed last night’s game, too. Regardless, that Golden State game was out of hand, and there was no need to play him.

Nonetheless, the Cavaliers have rotational questions about other guys that they will find answers to in the coming weeks.

One of them will be with Kyle Korver and how he will be when J.R. Smith potentially comes back. Couple that with Iman Shumpert and others, the Cavaliers may have an interesting rotation over the next several games.

The Rotation

As our own Nathan Beighle reported, it seems that the new addition of Kyle Korver is beginning to take shape. The Q is going to love that guy as a sharpshooter off the bench from here on out.

In home games, role players such as Korver typically feed off the home court energy, and I expect this to be the case. The more Kyrie and LeBron drive, the greater the opportunities are for this guy to fill it up from that corner pocket three-ball.

As Cavs legend and color TV analyst Austin Carr pointed out in the Cavs game against the Sacramento Kings, Korver’s off-ball movement causes opposing defenses to often scramble and panic. With the Cavs being able to have more practice time in the coming weeks, Tyronn Lue will be able to draw up more plays to use this relentlessness of Korver to free up other shooters.

Players like Channing Frye and Iman Shumpert had some great looks against the Kings that they knocked down, whereas those simply did not fall against Golden State, and it got out of hand on the other end. With a shooter of Frye’s ability, you usually play more free and relaxed in the comfort of your home gym as well.

He’s a 48.6 percent guy at the Q, versus just 39 percent on the road. This will help him right the ship. In addition, I would expect Shumpert to keep up his hot shooting at home.

He’s shooting at a 49.2% clip in January, and with him getting healthier, that really takes some of the load off of Irving and James in the scoring department especially when one of them is on the bench. I would like to see Shump be a bit more of a playmaker at times, though, as he is a capable passer on drives. We’ll see what GM David Griffin has in store in the playmaking department.

The Skinny

It’s great for the team to be able to get in the film room and translate that to practice. The Cavs are getting their big guns healthier, and that’s key for going into the All-Star break. There is quality basketball to be had with five of their next six games at home, and none of these next five contests are back-to-back situations.

This upcoming stretch of games at home will allow this veteran-laden Cavaliers squad to be well-rested and ready to go. This is just what the doctor ordered, as I believe these upcoming games are crucial coming off a rough loss at Golden State.

The Cavs have the best home record in the Eastern Conference at 19-3, and are tied with the Warriors for the fewest home losses in the NBA.

They should be ready to roll for a big one tonight against the San Antonio Spurs, and it will be fun to watch Korver knock down those triples in the Q again. It’s back to business as usual for this team to close out the month.

