Beadle to host ESPN NBA studio coverage through NBA Finals

NEW YORK (AP) Michelle Beadle will host the NBA pregame and halftime studio shows for ABC and ESPN through the NBA Finals.

Beadle, who has been handling that role during ESPN’s Wednesday and Friday regular-season games, will lead the network’s coverage throughout the playoffs, including ESPN’s telecasts of the Western Conference finals.

She replaces former host Sage Steele, who will be leading ESPN’s ”SportsCenter on the Road” coverage that includes the finals.

ESPN says Tuesday that Beadle will continue to serve as a co-host for ”SportsNation.”