Barton Holds Belief In The Nuggets’ Playoff Hopes

Will Barton believes the Denver Nuggets can still make the playoffs this season despite their recent slump which has seen the team drop five in a row.

Barton had been heavily linked with a trade away from Colorado as rumors began to heat up ahead of the trip across the pond.

But with the Global Games fixture with the Indiana Pacers imminent this Thursday in London, England, the shooting guard was fully focused on performing well for the team.

Speaking to the 26-year-old at a practice in central London, Barton described his elation at being in Europe for an NBA regular-season game and also put emphasis on his desire to get out there, play and perform at the O2 Arena:

“It’s my first time here so it feels pretty good to be in London, I’m happy to be here man. I’m ready, I’m excited! I feel excited to get out there in front of the fans and put on a show out here in London. I’m looking forward to it (the game). I’m embracing the moment, just got to go out there and play hard and just be a true pro.”

Since landing in London, the Nuggets have been warmly received by the international media, who have been monitoring and found themselves enthralled by the teams’ every movement.

For Barton, despite his joy at being overseas, the guard insists they are here to win the game and believes his side are still well in the hunt for an NBA playoff spot:

“Just to be in the playoffs, that’s my goal, just to go to the playoffs. It’s definitely achievable, we are right there in the hunt, we just have to stay together, stay the course and win ball games. If we use it the proper way [the trip] can help us.”

Barton has averaged 13.6 points a game this season after being sidelined at the start of the season. And after seeing limited minutes after his injury return, the guard will be eagerly awaiting Thursday as the four-year pro will look to make an impact.

This week the shooter has looked in great form during the teams’ open practice as they prepare to face the Pacers on Thursday night in London in a bid to snap their disappointing five-game losing streak.

