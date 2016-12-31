Atlanta Hawks Year of 2016 in Review: Individual Performances

This year was a whirlwind for the Atlanta Hawks that was both captivating and entertaining. What were some of the most exciting individual performances of 2016?

Recently we recapped the most notable roster moves that the Atlanta Hawks made during the calendar year. Today, it will be exciting to look back on the top performances and plays from the individual players on the team. Is there a particular game that you already have in mind? Well, perhaps you will find it here.

The performances will be split into three separate categories, including the best player performances for one game, the best player performances during a playoff series, and the best player performances against elite competition. Each category will consist of a top three, with number one, of course, ranking as the best. To wrap up this part of the review, there will be highlights of the Hawks top plays. Here we go!

Best Player Performances for One Game

3. Jeff Teague 02/01/2016 vs. Dallas Mavericks

It was a clear black night, a clear white moon, Teague was on the court, trying to consume. The Mavericks did not have an answer for Jeff Teague, in a game that the Hawks won 112-97. He scored 32 points, had five rebounds, eight assists, and one steal for one of his more impressive outings of the season. He also shot 12-for-15 from the field and 5-for-6 from three-point range, to help the Hawks improve to 28-22 on the season.

Jeff was able to lead all scorers and run circles around a hapless and helpless group of Maverick defenders. He had his crossover dribble working all night, freezing and fooling his opponents, before getting to where he wanted on the floor. He also held Dallas starting point guard Deron Williams scoreless, who had 0 points on 0-for-5 shooting. Jeff had some exhilarating moments as an Atlanta Hawk, and this was a game where he did not disappoint.

2. Al Horford 01/09/2016 vs. Chicago Bulls

Are you starting to get the sense already that the Atlanta Hawks lost two very valuable, key members of their core over the summer? That’s because they did. They couldn’t beat up on any opponent every game of a season, but they could put up big numbers that would push their team to the right side of the win column.

That was what took place in a home game against the Chicago Bulls for Al Horford. He posted 33 points, had 10 rebounds, six assists, four blocks, and one steal during the contest. He shot extremely well, going 15-for-21 from the field and 1-for-3 from long distance. He was able to accomplish this against one of the premier front lines in the league. Pau Gasol and Taj Gibson are good players, however, they couldn’t slow down Horford.

Instead of settling early and often for three-pointers and long mid-range shots, Al unveiled his full offensive repertoire. He posted up, ran the floor, crashed the boards and made sharp cuts to the rim. He seemed to have an extra pep in his step, and helped the Hawks win 120-107. It was a great win versus a tough opponent that improved Atlanta’s record to 23-15.

1. Paul Millsap 04/09/2016 vs. Boston Celtics

Paul has made it clear that he is not frightened to face the Celtics. In fact, he had his career best defensive performance as the Hawks rolled past Boston 118-107 in their final meeting of last year’s regular season. He finished the night with totals of 31 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, seven blocks, and two steals. He also shot 13-for-22 from the field and 5-for-7 from three-point territory.

He set what is his career high in blocks for one game with the total of seven, surpassing his previous career high of six, that he had achieved twice (most recently on 03/28/2016 vs. Bulls). Paul Millsap’s game has always been more steady than flashy, and he has proven to be a strong leader of the team.

This was a game that was vastly important for both teams, as they both had a 47-32 record and were fighting for playoff positioning. With Atlanta down by 12 late in the third quarter, Millsap helped rally the team back, hitting beautiful turn around jumpers, three-pointers, and fast-break layups. With the game tied at 91, he poked the ball away from Isaiah Thomas for a steal that started a two-on-one breakaway. When Millsap converted a layup off the backboard over the diminutive Thomas, on an assist from Schroder, it gave the Hawks their first lead since early in the game.

These type of amazing performances have become commonplace for Millsap when he has everything working for him. If Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Mike Budenholzer is going to take this winning thing seriously, it should be in his best interest to retain Paul Millsap as an Atlanta Hawk.

Best Player Performances Against Elite Competition

3. Al Horford 02/22/2016 vs. Golden State Warriors

The Atlanta Hawks, as a team, did not fare well at all last season against teams of the upper echelon. When facing off against the championship contender likes of Golden State, San Antonio, Cleveland, Oklahoma City, the Los Angeles Clippers, and Toronto (if we wanted to be nice to them), the Hawks had a disappointing 2-11 record. On Feb. 22 at home versus the Warriors, the good guys fell by a score of 92-102. That result was not Al Horford’s fault, however.

He was able to enjoy one of his best games of the season in the loss. Horford scored 23 points, grabbed a game high 16 rebounds, dealt six dimes, and also had three steals and five blocks. He held the long ago, long forgotten, once upon a time number one overall pick of the 2005 draft, Andrew Bogut, to just three points in over 30 minutes of time on the court.

If it wasn’t for Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combining for 71 points, as they made 10 of 25 three pointers, then the Hawks may have had a chance. The Warriors went on to win an NBA record of 73 games, surpassing the previous record of 72 set by the 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls team. So, to actually beat them last year during their run took a really special effort.

2. Dennis Schroder 11/08/2016 @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Atlanta has had a puzzling start to their 2016-2017 campaign. They have beaten the Cavs, Raptors, Rockets, and Thunder, teams are clear playoff contenders (and in some cases title contenders). But in the same token, they have lost to a number of teams that they should dispatch rather handily. The Hawks have lost to the likes of the Pelicans, Suns, Timberwolves (twice), and the Lakers (twice).

Dennis Schroder seems to raise his game when matched up with stars that play his position. While Kyrie Irving still managed to score 29 points, he only made 1-of-7 attempts from outside, and had just four assists in nearly 40 minutes of time on the court. He also suffered through an off night from the field overall, shooting 11-for-27 on his field goal attempts.

Schroder, on the other hand, was extremely efficient on the offensive end. He shot 10-for-16 from the field for a success rate of 62.5 percent and shot 3-for-6 from long range. He had a true shooting percentage of 76.9 percent and an effective field goal percentage of 71.9 percent.

Dennis had a great game against a Cleveland team that is currently in first place with a 23-6 record. He had 28 points, two rebounds, and six assists in just 32 minutes of run. Schroder has shown that he is capable of all league production during several of his games. On this night, in enemy territory, he delivered one of those type of performances.

1. Paul Millsap 12/19/2016 @ Oklahoma City Thunder

This game was important for the Hawks in terms of righting the ship following a stretch where they unfortunately lost eight of nine games. Going into the season, it was thought that the Thunder would flounder after losing Kevin Durant to free agency. After all, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in OKC. That’s a lot to have to miss out on.

Oklahoma City could still boast that they remain the only organization for which Russell Westbrook plays for. Anytime that he takes the floor, it will be a long game for the opposition, as Westbrook has a competitive drive that is unparalleled. Of course, he is the most physically imposing point guard that the NBA has seen and is immensely talented. It’s because of Westbrook, mostly, that they have a winning record.

Since Dwight Howard was held out because of back stiffness, Paul Millsap knew that he had to be the man for the Hawks in this game. He actually had to play center, instead of his normal position of power forward, due to Howard’s absence. He helped his squad overcome a 46 point show from Westbrook, by contributing 30 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 39 minutes. He connected on 12-of-18 field goals and 3-of-5 three pointers.

Atlanta kept the game close enough that they would have an opportunity to escape with a win. After Westbrook beat Schroder off of the dribble and made a jumper from the top of the key, it was Millsap that made the go-ahead basket. With the game tied at 108 and 32 seconds remaining, the Hawks ran a gorgeous play that set up what turned out to be the game winning shot from Millsap

Schroder casually brought the ball up the court, and then Millsap came up to run a pick and roll. As quickly as he screened Schroder’s man and took a few steps towards the rim, Dennis dumped the ball off to Korver on the left wing. By the time Korver had caught the pass, Millsap was there to run another pick and roll, this time with Kyle. Millsap rolled to one of his mid-range sweet spots, and Korver jumped as if he was going to shoot. While in the air, Korver dropped a pass to Millsap who got a clean look and knocked it down.

Atlanta went on to win what was a thriller of a game, 110-108. Millsap did not stake claim as the number one performance against elite competition because of any of his statistics. He earned this spot largely due to his successful go-ahead jumper with just 10 seconds to play. In years past, Paul and the Hawks have had issues converting in clutch situations. To see him actually step up and make a huge shot like that was a breath of fresh air.

Best Player Performances During a Playoff Series

3. Al Horford 04/16/2016 Game 1 vs. Boston Celtics

The Hawks back-peddled their way into the playoffs last season. They lost their final two games, on the road against Cleveland, and then again in a road match-up with Washington. For the Washington game in particular, Atlanta had a golden opportunity to move up from the 4th seed to the 3rd seed, and avoid seeing the Cavs until a potential Eastern Conference Finals rematch. No one was going to knock off Cleveland beforehand, so they should’ve wanted to postpone a Cavs series for as long as they could.

By the time the playoffs arrived, they were heavily favored to beat the Celtics in a series in which Atlanta held home court advantage. The Celtics came out flat, missing on their first seven shots from the field. Boston was very shy when it came to attacking the rim on offense, as even their big men settled for long, contested jump shots. At the end of the first quarter, Atlanta had already built a 30-19 lead.

Al Horford was a major factor in helping the Hawks jump out to a 1-0 lead in the series. He logged the most playing time for the team, with over 36 minutes of action. He also had a higher usage rate than any of his teammates at 26.1 percent. He stayed active crashing the boards, with five offensive rebounds. His offensive rebounding rate of 13.6 percent was significantly higher than anyone else on either team

Horford would finish the 102-101 decision in favor of the Hawks with a stat line of 24 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. He didn’t have the most accurate results shooting the ball, as he went 8-for-17 from the field and 1-for-2 from three-point range. He did actually connect on 7-for-8 of his attempts from the charity stripe, however.

Al Horford has not had a terrible reputation in terms of faltering in the playoffs. He usually performs at a similar level to how he would in the regular season. With that said, his inability to rebound the basketball had often haunted the Hawks when the pace slowed to a half court battle in the playoffs. For this game in particular, he was actually the strongest rebounder on the court.

2. Dennis Schroder 05/08/2016 Game 4 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The time had come for the Hawks to show that they had heart, guts, and pride to compete with anyone. Nobody wants to get swept, but it happens. It would be even more unnerving to be swept twice in a row by the same team in consecutive seasons. So, at home, down 3-0 in their second round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Hawks were going to throw everything that they had at their more superior opponent.

Atlanta had to have already exhausted their frustrations in the early stages of the series, in regards to any hopes that they had of competing with the Cavs. Cleveland was on fire from beyond the arc in the first three games. The defense that the Hawks played on their shooters appeared to be excellent. That is what made the madness of how the triples continued to fall from Cleveland totally unbearable as a fan.

It got absolutely ridiculous. When J.R. Smith and Channing Frye are raining down triples with at will, with a defender draped all over them, what exactly are you supposed to do? In Game 1, the Cavs made 15-of-31 of their three-pointers for a success rate of 44.6 percent. During the competition, it felt a lot worse than that, as they had a few stretches of making several in a row. After they had a great game from deep in Game 1, they followed that with a crazy, record breaking fireworks display in Game 2.

The barrage that would ensue shattered the previous record of three pointers by an NBA team in the playoffs of 21, set by the Golden State Warriors a couple weeks prior on 04/24/2016. Kyrie Irving actually nailed the record breaking three with 5:06 left in the third quarter. The Cavs held a lead as high as 38 points in a game the Hawks lost 123-98.

Mike Budenholzer’s group had served as much time as they could with their chins in their chests, and wanted nothing more than to win just one game. No one exhibited more determination than Dennis Schroder did in Game 4, as the Hawks tried to stave off elimination. He replaced Jeff Teague for the final period and finished with a line of 21 points, three rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block.

Schroder accomplished those numbers in only 26 minutes of action. He converted 10-for-18 from the field and 1-for-3 from three-point range. He led all players with a game high 52.3 percent assist percentage, and had only two turnovers. The ball was in Schroder’s hands on the final possession with a chance to win the game. As the clock ticked down, Schroder used his lightning quick first step to get past his defender and into the lane. He went up to attempt a runner inside the paint, but was denied by a wall of defenders. A fitting way for Atlanta to fall to the mighty Cavs, 100-99.

1. Paul Millsap 04/24/2016 Game 4 @ Boston Celtics

Paul Millsap finishes this year in review of top individual performances by running the table. If you hadn’t noticed, he has been number one in all three categories. I like Millsap, but didn’t make any effort to propel his name towards the top of these rankings on my own. If there was ever any question, he silences the noise by delivering what may go down as one of the best playoff games in NBA history for a losing player.

The Hawks were attempting to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on a Boston team that had proven to be a formidable opponent. It became evident very early on that Millsap had the hot hand, as he made four of the Hawks first six field goals, including a deep three-pointer. That did not go unnoticed from his teammates. It became obvious that they were feeding Millsap at every available opportunity.

On a play that was assisted by Dennis Schroder, Millsap made a three-pointer from 26 feet out with 29 seconds remaining in the first half, that would give the Hawks a 48-46 lead heading into the break. He finished a marvelous first half in which he scored 26 points. The 6-foot-8 forward exerted his dominance in a way that you would only see from all-time great scorers.

Everyone in the building knew that he was getting the ball, and he still made tough shots through double-teams, and often times fouls. Boston tried unsuccessfully to slow his production down by putting different defenders on him. It was an impressive feat for the Celtics to actually remain in the game, since number 4 was such a dominant force.

Millsap scored one point for every minute that he was on the floor. He played over 45 minutes and went 19-for-31 from the field, 3-for-6 from deep, and 4-for-6 on free throws. The rest of his stat line wasn’t any less impressive; he had 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and four blocks to go with his 45 points. Unfortunately for the Hawks, they allowed big games from both Isaiah Thomas and Marcus Smart (28 and 20 points respectively), and lost the game in overtime, 104-95.

So there it is, the Hawks got some outstanding games out of a number of different players in 2016. Not to put a damper on any of their exploits, but what appears to be a glaring absence from the top performances is a great three-point marksman. While Jeff Teague was hot from outside in his game, hitting 5-for-6 of his threes, he is no longer with the Hawks.

Millsap and Horford went blow for blow during the majority of the remainder of these rankings. It’s true that Horford is gone as well, and he was actually one of the better snipers that the team had. But in researching many numbers, box scores and game logs for this review, three-point shooting proved to be a weakness even last season.

The Hawks have seemingly sacrificed more of their outside shooting for an increased amount of rebounding and rim protection. If the defense had been able to improve on what they did last season, it wouldn’t be as worrisome.

As we officially put 2016 in the rear-view mirror, let’s also wave good bye to the 2015-2016 version of the Atlanta Hawks. Here are the top 10 plays from that team as a proper send off. Let’s hope the 2016-2017 Hawks can go on an even better run.

