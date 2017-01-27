Atlanta Hawks: Which Player Would Make The Best President?

Presidential fever has reached a great height in the US and worldwide and a significant among of worthy and serious debate has been unleashed. At SDS, we fancy something of a break and so we look at which member of the Atlanta Hawks would be the most adept in the Oval Office, judging by their basketball skills, of course.

The transition from President Barack Obama to President Donald Trump is one that has sparked a significant amount of passion and controversy. Rightly or wrongly, we’re seeing protests, tenuous press conferences and accusations of lying for every side.

Worry not, though. We are not here to talk about any of that, well not really. Anything presidential is hot news right now but we are going to offer you some light-hearted relief with a look at which member of the Atlanta Hawks roster would make the best president in some alternative universe where NBA players are presidential candidates.

How are we going to do this you ask? Well, obviously there is no way we can know with certainty how good anyone would be as a president.

I don’t know how politically attuned any of the Hawks really are, or what ideas they would have, or how they would deal with the pressure of role as the leader of the free world.

We can guess, though. We can judge them by how they are on the hardwood. A guy who is a good leader on the floor, for the sake of this article, is a good leader in general. A player with severe flaws, such as a one-way play-style, might be an unbalance president in terms of his policies and general leadership of the nation. You get the idea.

Here, the NBA is an equivalent for the political scene and when I refer to politics or being a politician, you can replace that with NBA or NBA player. So, which Hawk would be the best president?

President Bembry is cooler than ice. He is still young and unproven on the political scene, but he promises to have a good knack for making his teammates better.

Taurean Prince

Another youngster, President Prince might not be ready for this stage. He is another grinder, a hard worker who will do whatever he can, and he has shown flashes of a complete arsenal of traits that could lead him to being a strong presence in the future. He is a newcomer to the scene, though, and he needs time to develop.

Dennis Schroder

President Schroder is a great influence. He is a likeable personality to lead the country and he is willing to share responsibilities or to take on the mantel himself when necessary. As president, Dennis gets things done quickly and his potential could lead his nation into heights the likes of which they have never seen before.

And he is quick to stand up for himself when he feels that he has been wronged, especially by his political rival, Isaiah Thomas.

The fact that Schroder is German is something of an issue, I’ll grant you. Actually, it makes him totally unable to be president and even in this world where NBA players are presidents, rules are rules.

Efficiency and grind. That is President Sefolosha’s motto. Perhaps no player on the Hawks has such an intricate understanding of political injustice.

When he is working, though, he is all about the grind. He works hard and does some of the things that no one else wants to do. No matter the opposition, President Sefolosha is the guy his party wants to hound them, stifle them and beat them, either by stealing popularity or forcing his opponent to misfire. Being Swiss does not help his case, though. In fact, it puts him out of the running.

Tim Hardaway Jr

Overlooked after a bright start, President Hardaway is grinding every day to prove his doubters wrong. Changing parties early, President THJ has quietly become a strong presence, efficient and explosive. He has worked hard to address his weaknesses and has emerged as a more rounded (political) player as a result. An aggressive scorer, President Hardaway is also aggressive in pursuing his policies and seeking changes for the better.

There is something about THJ, though, that struggles to muster up an unflappable confidence in his abilities, something that many of his rivals can do with ease. No one is quite sure what President Hardaway can do.

Mike Muscala

President Moose can be ruthlessly efficient and when he is flowing, he (and his policies) will tend to be accurate from anywhere. There are some heavyweights that form a band of rivals for his position, but he finds a way to surprise and thrive among them with a soft, sensitive touch. However, Muscala is the kind of guy that is perhaps better as a role player, part of the team rather than in charge of it.

President Muscala sounds pretty cool, though.

Dwight Howard

You either love President Howard or you hate him. The big man has gained a lot of hate throughout his career for his demeanour on the floor, and that is unlikely to help him should he swap the paint for the White House.

I mean, you don’t really want to doubt how hard your President, the leader of the free world, is working. A President needs to be serious but President Dwight might enjoy himself a little too much, even if he gets the basics done and excels in places. His rebounding shows that he should recover well and salvage any situation when his government shoot wide of the mark. His demanding nature, though, and desire to be the main focus is, well, not ideal.

And yet, despite all of the criticism and doubting, President Howard would get it done as he always has.

President Delaney is a hard worker and took the road into political stardom that is less traveled. He is well-acquainted with Europe and so diplomatic ties between the continent and the US should grow, and that’s a good thing, right? He is a newcomer to this scene, but he has plenty of experience elsewhere, and has shown a capability to make this transition to the political scene by working in support of another leader and supporting the German connection.

Still, Delaney might not be the most skilled politician. He is perhaps more suitable for a secondary role, serving the team by filling in when he is needed with good, but not outstanding, levels of teamwork and leadership. Still, though, he helps provide for others and he does so well.

Just like President Hardaway, we aren’t quite sure what President Malcolm Delaney can really do but he has shown enough to inspire some confidence in him and his hard-work and relentless determination more than makes up for anything he lacks elsewhere.

Kent Bazemore

President Bazemore would be the most popular of all. We all love the guy.

Humble, down-to-earth and with an irresistible smile, Baze is an evolution of the modern politician. Cool. Fun. Interactive with the public. Not many NBA players host an Uno tournament with the public for charity. Baze did. And despite all of that, he is not an irrepressible joker. When it is time, he is as serious as any other, save for the Kobe Bryant-type guys. That is why he would be so popular and that is why people would love him enough to elect him in this theoretical alternate America.

You don’t get many people who exemplify the ideals of a team more than President Bazemore. He does not need all of the credit or the focus and he has a genuine enjoyment and appreciation of the work of others, as his celebrations on the bench show. He is a team-first, nation-first guy and that would make him popular even when his output struggles with inconsistency.

Popularity is not everything, of course, and Bazemore’s output might not always be satisfactory. And still his qualities as a human being shine through any cloud of doubt. President Bazemore would be beloved and I cannot wait to see the BazeGaze at something like the G8 Summit.

Quietly efficient and well-respected by experts. That is Paul Millsap in basketball and thus that is what he is as a political leader.

President Millsap is a veteran, he knows how it is and has experience almost everything the political game has to offer. He does not hog the limelight or force himself into becoming a media presence, but he gets it done. Always. Millsap has no weaknesses. He is responsible, strong and balanced, and he makes everyone around him, i.e. his government, better. And it is all of that which makes him so well-respected by everyone. He’s loyal too.

Millsap on trade talk: "Everybody knows where my heart is and where I want to be."

Me: And that's here?

Millsap: "That would be here, yes." — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) January 3, 2017

The ultimate combination of a team guy and a leader, incapable of shirking his responsibilities as a leader and as a politician. His offensive and defensive strength makes President Millsap a well-balanced leader that is strong in every way, and does not lean too far to one side of any bias, be it party or on any contentious issue. And yet he does what he needs to in the clutch.

All of that is why President Paul Millsap is the member of the Atlanta Hawks who would make the best president, based on his traits and skills as a baller.

Now, I promise we’ll never talk about basketball in such a vague, ambiguous manner ever again.

