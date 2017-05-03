Report: Wes Wilcox no longer GM of Hawks

Wes Wilcox is no longer the general manager of the Atlanta Hawks, ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reports.

Wilcox had been the GM of the Hawks since 2015, and has been part of the organization since 2012.

The Hawks went 43–39 this season and 48–34 the year previous under Wilcox. After a second-round exit last season, the Hawks went out in six games against the Wizards this year. Atlanta is entering a critical off-season with Paul Millsap due to be a free agent.

Wilcox was disciplined by the team earlier this season after making a racially insensitive joke at a function for season ticketholders, for which he apologized.

