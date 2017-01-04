Atlanta Hawks: Three Trade Scenarios For Paul Millsap

The NBA trade deadline is on Thursday, February 23rd, and for the Atlanta Hawks, Paul Millsap will be the name in the middle of many trade rumors that will occur from now until then.

Paul Millsap has the option to opt out of his contract and sign with a new team in the off-season. This could leave Atlanta stuck with nothing in return if Millsap decides not to re-sign with them.

The Hawks learned last year that there is no such thing as loyalty when money and a chance to be part of a finals contender are involved, losing what seemed to be a franchise player in Al Horford to the Hawks rival the Boston Celtics.

Atlanta could look to move Millsap in exchange for draft picks and a young player with star potential, if they put him on the trade block. Millsap is currently averaging 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, so his value is high.

He will make any team he goes to better, without a doubt. His IQ is high, his passing ability for a big man is great, he can rebound with the best of them at his position, he stretches the floor, and he has some go-to moves that can put points on the scoreboard. Those attributes alone will provoke any franchise to attempt to acquire him.

With Millsap being valued greatly, the Hawks will want to make sure they’re not being bamboozled in whatever situation they find themselves in. Atlanta would also require something beneficial in return for Millsap.

With all of that being said, I have narrowed down a few possible trade scenarios we could see before the deadline.

The Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics community is one that believes that they can sign anyone and everyone. They also believe they can put together crazy trades. Most of the time, that’s true, especially with Danny Ainge as their general manager. This leads me to believe their front office would attempt a Millsap/Horford reunion in the middle of the season.

This would potentially boost the Celtics chances of beating the Cavaliers ( and Toronto), and making a finals appearance. Al Horford and Paul Millsap obviously have experience playing side-by-side, but they’ve never played together while having a score first point guard in Isaiah Thomas. Thomas is averaging 27.7 points per game.

If he can score that well, and have two of the most versatile big men in the lead, the Celtics will be hard to beat both offensively and defensively. In return, the Hawks would most likely want a shooting guard or a small forward, and maybe a draft pick. The Celtics would probably offer the Hawks Jaylen Brown and a first round draft pick for Paul Millsap, and maybe Kyle Korver.

Toronto Raptors

Imagine a lineup with Kyle Lowry, Demar DeRozen, and Paul Millsap in it. In the Eastern Conference, that’s enough to at least make it to the NBA Finals. The Raptors were one of the teams in heavy pursuit of Paul Millsap last year around this time, and he could still be on their radar. The Raptors also have the perfect assets for Atlanta in this deal.

Atlanta would probably push to get Terrence Ross, an athletic, three-point shooting small forward with potential to be a consistent bulk scorer.

The Raptors would also have to throw a draft pick and Patrick Patterson in the deal, as well. The Hawks have lacked a scorer at that position for quite some time now, so that would be an intriguing offer in the Hawks eyes.

The Clippers

The Clippers are currently on a six-game losing streak. Obviously, Blake Griffin is the reason for their recent drought. Griffin has been out due to knee problems. Before his injury, Griffin averaged 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

These numbers are similar to Millsap’s, they are just inflated. Blake Griffin has dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout his time with the Clippers. Like Millsap, Griffin is also a free agent this off-season.

As good as Blake Griffin is, the Clippers may not want to move on with Griffin because of his sustained injuries. He may want to play another team, as well. If the Clippers continue losing, they may ask for a straight up trade between Millsap and Griffin. Blake is the better player, but gaining Millsap won’t do anything but help the Clippers.

They’ll still be a contender, and they will lose less games than they would just waiting on Griffin to come back. Besides, he may walk in the off-season anyway.

All three of these teams could be in the mix around the trade deadline week, but it’ll all depend on whether Atlanta thinks Millsap is valuable enough to keep or do away with, and if the participating teams offer Atlanta anything substantial. We’ll just have to see!

This article originally appeared on