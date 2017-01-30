Atlanta Hawks: Takeaways From Wild Win Over Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks outlasted the New York Knicks in an exciting four-overtime roller-coaster ride. What stood out most from the win?

Has everyone’s breathing and heartbeat returned to a normal level? That’s okay, me neither. That was about as crazy as a sporting event can get. In case you went on a picnic with your family on Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks took down the New York Knicks in a game that went to four overtimes. Heck, it nearly went to a fifth overtime.

It was a game the Hawks seemed destined to lose several times during the extra sessions, but somehow they battled back to win. In our preview I predicted a low-scoring slug-fest. I was dead wrong. This one was a high-scoring shootout.

Though, with efficiency dipping in overtime, the final shooting numbers won’t show how well played this game was through regulation. By the end of the game the tired legs were apparent. The Hawks shot 43.7 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from outside, while the Knicks shot 39.8 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from three-point range.

The Knicks controlled the first half, leading 65-61 at half-time. The Hawks outscored the Knicks by four points in the second half to force overtime. The teams then played dead even through three overtime periods. The deadlock was finally broken by the end of the fourth overtime.

The Hawks held a 142-139 lead with seven seconds left in the fourth overtime. Courtney Lee got an open look from the corner to tie the game, but it just missed as the buzzer sounded. We were just inches away from a fifth overtime that nobody wanted to play.

Carmelo Anthony led all scorers with 45 points. Brandon Jennings had 18 points and Courtney Lee added 17. Former Hawk Justin Holiday excelled for New York. Holiday finished with 15 points and shot 5-for-13 from three-point range. Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points and five rebounds before fouling out.

Paul Millsap led the Hawks with 37 points. Dennis Schroder chipped in with 23 points, while Kent Bazemore scored 24 points on 4-for-5 shooting from three-point range. Tim Hardaway Jr. struggled with his outside shot, but still managed to pour in 19 points, dish out eight assists, and grab five rebounds.

This game was survival of the fittest. In the end it might have come down to who wasn’t on the floor. The Knicks lost Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis to foul trouble, while Atlanta still had Paul Millsap and Dennis Schroder on the floor during crunch-time.

It was a wild showdown that both teams deserved to win. Let’s take a look at what stood out the most from this four overtime thrill-ride.

Melo Can Still Score

In case you’ve forgotten, Carmelo Anthony is an elite scorer. He torched every defender not named Paul Millsap on Sunday. Anthony finished with a season-high 45 points on 18-for-36 shooting. He also had six rebounds and four assists. Kent Bazemore and Tim Hardaway Jr. couldn’t stop him at all. It took Mike Budenholzer throwing Paul Millsap at Anthony to slow him down.

Even then, he managed to hit tough shots to keep New York in the game. Anthony spoke to the media after the game about what it meant to keep pushing through exhaustion as the overtime sessions progressed.

“Those are the overtimes where you’ve got to dig deep,” Anthony said. “You’re exhausted, you have to find something from somewhere. But to not be out there in that last overtime was a little difficult to watch. Especially knowing the flow of the game. That was a moment I wanted to be out there.”

Anthony fouled out with 12.9 seconds remaining in the second overtime, damaging the Knicks hopes of winning significantly. I’ve done my fair share of criticizing Anthony for his lack of team success and shoddy defense throughout his career, but I’ve got nothing but praise for that performance. There’s no question that he’s one of the best scorers in the league when he’s at his best.

I will be interested to see whether or not he considers waiving his no trade clause as the trade deadline draws closer. The window of his prime is closing rapidly. Being traded to a contender this season gives him a few years to chase a ring until he retires. It would be a shame for a scorer of his caliber to have so few meaningful playoff moments in his career.

Hey Now, You’re An All-Star

I hope the Paul Millsap doubters were watching that game. Millsap showed exactly why he deserves to be an All-Star. He was the best player on the floor Sunday afternoon (if you consider offense and defense). Millsap finished with a season high 37 points and 19 rebounds on 13-for-29 shooting. He added in seven assists for good measure.

He was also the only player that had any chance of slowing down Carmelo Anthony. When possible, Mike Budenholzer had Millsap cover Anthony late in the fourth quarter and overtime(s). That led to a turnover and a few missed shots during stretch when it felt like Anthony was scoring at will. If Budenholzer doesn’t make that change the Knicks most likely come away with the win.

Millsap spoke to the media after the game about the marathon hoops session that comes from playing four overtimes.

“There was no chance I was coming out,” Millsap said. “That was fun,” Millsap said. “I don’t want to do that again ever, but it was fun.”

Now it’s time for me to go on a rant. This game showcased just how good Paul Millsap is. He’s an offensive and defensive star, capable of winning a game with either of those skill-sets. Without him on the roster the Hawks wouldn’t be a playoff team. With him they’re in the mix for a top four seed in the Eastern Conference.

Joel Embiid is also a very good player. If he stays healthy he’s going to be a superstar in the NBA for several years. We need to stop disparaging one player to build up the other when discussing who got “snubbed” from the All-Star Game. They’re both fantastic and either one is deserving of being an All-Star.

End of rant.

Minutes, Minutes, And More Minutes

Four overtime games take more time than games that end in regulation. That’s some solid hashtag analysis. Twenty more minutes, in fact. Isn’t math fun? Atlanta’s starters had to play some pretty hefty minutes to secure the victory against the Knicks.

Paul Millsap played 60 minutes, Tim Hardaway Jr. played 58 minutes, Dennis Schroder played 55 minutes, Kent Bazemore played 50 minutes, and Dwight Howard played 38 minutes. Paul Millsap is a warrior and should always be appreciated by Hawks fans. That is all.

It does leave me wondering if these herculean efforts will take a toll on the Hawks as this next week progresses. Mike Budenholzer seems concerned too. The Hawks cancelled Monday’s practice which seems like a good call. With a back-to-back coming Wednesday and Thursday, they’ll need all the rest they can get.

Fortunately they’ve got two days until their next game. Rest up, gentleman. You’ve earned a day at the spa, or the movies, or something else relaxing.

What’s Next?

The Hawks have two days off before their next game. That’s probably for the best considering they played nearly a game and a half against the Knicks. Wednesday they’ll start a two-game road trip in Miami against the Heat. They’ll then take on the Rockets in Houston on Thursday, before returning home Saturday against the Orlando Magic.

The win brings Atlanta’s record to 28-20 on the season. It was an impressive way to bounce back after getting trounced Friday by the Washington Wizards. They remain as the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference, hot on the heels of the Toronto Raptors in 3rd and the Boston Celtics in 2nd.

This article originally appeared on