Atlanta Hawks: Takeaways From Loss To Clippers

The Atlanta Hawks lost Monday night to the Los Angeles Clippers. What went wrong for Atlanta?

So much for taking care of business. The Atlanta Hawks had been beating the teams they were supposed to beat in recent weeks. They failed to do that on Monday night, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 115-105.

The Hawks fell behind early and never recovered. By halftime, LA’s lead had grown to 18 points. Atlanta clawed back in the second half, outscoring the Clippers by 8 points in the third quarter. In the end, their run fell short. The Clippers defeated the Hawks despite missing both Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.

Their offense was unstoppable. The Clippers shot 50 percent from the field and 14-for-24 (58.3 percent) from three-point range. Austin Rivers, Jamal Crawford, and J.J. Redick all played well. Atlanta couldn’t keep up, shooting 42 percent from the field and 31 percent from three.

I’m not willing to call this a bad loss. Doc Rivers is a good coach. The Clippers are one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

Still, they were missing their two best players. The Hawks should have won this game.

Let’s take a look at some of the prominent story-lines from the game.

A Former Hawk Takes Over

At 36-years-old Jamal Crawford can still get buckets. When he’s 75, Crawford is going to go to his local YMCA daily just to drop 30 points on disrespectful young people. Crawford was outstanding against his former team, especially in the fourth quarter.

Crawford finished with 19 points and four assists on 9-for-20 shooting and 1-for-2 from three-point range. Eight of those points came in the fourth quarter. He made a game-changing shot late in the fourth quarter, after the Hawks made a run to cut the Clipper lead to five points. That bucket extinguished Atlanta’s chances.

Apparently a pregame chat with Dominique Wilkins sparked something in Crawford, according to his comments to the media after the game. Here is a passage from ESPN.com’s recap of the game, featuring quotes from both Crawford and Doc Rivers on the interaction with Wilkins.

Crawford, who played for the Hawks from 2009-11, followed through with the plan, making 9 of 20 shots. He said he spoke before the game with Wilkins, a Hall of Famer who works as a TV analyst with the Hawks, and he offered him encouragement to keep shooting. “It really hit home,” Crawford said. Rivers said Crawford’s chat with Wilkins could lead in only one direction. “I think once I saw him talking to Dominique I said, `He’s going to shoot tonight!” said Rivers, who played with Wilkins with the Hawks.

Crawford’s performance wasn’t something Hawks fans were interested in seeing, but it was impressive nonetheless.

The Starting Backcourt Steps Up

In our preview, we said that someone in LA’s backcourt needed to step up for them to win this game. Who did we peg as the man that had to step up? None other than the coach’s son himself, Austin Rivers. Now, we didn’t think he would actually do it. We were wrong. Rivers stepped up big time when the Clippers (and his Dad) needed him most.

Rivers scored 27 points on 10-for-21 shooting and 5-for-10 from three-point range. He also recorded six assists and grabbed four rebounds. He’s never going to replace what Chris Paul brings to the table, but performances like this can help compensate for Paul’s absence.

Paul Millsap told Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that sometimes playing without stars can cause a team to gel together and play team-first basketball.

“When a team is without their stars, they are going to move the basketball and play the right way,” Paul Millsap said. “They did that. We may have taken it a bit for granted.”

That was certainly true Monday night. The Clippers had a very balanced attack, especially in the starting backcourt. Raymond Felton chipped in 14 points of his own, while J.J. Redick knocked down three three-pointers to finish with 17 points. Eight of the nine Clippers that played scored at least seven points, five scored in double figures.

They didn’t have their stars, but they got huge performances from role players and they played like a team.

It’s Time To Move On

Much like the blowout loss to the Detroit Pistons, this is a game the Hawks need to forget about. Their defense let them down, but I don’t see this as anything other than a momentary blip on the radar. Despite what fans scream about on Twitter, this is a good defensive team.

Even after this performance, the Hawks have the 5th best defensive rating in the NBA. They allowed the Clippers to shoot 58.3 percent from outside, yet they still only allow opponents to shoot 36.1 percent from deep on the season (10th best in the NBA). Sometimes good offense just beats good defense. That’s what happens in the modern NBA.

There were some positives from their performance on the offensive end. The starting lineup was actually pretty good. I have no complaints about any of their performances. Kent Bazemore was outstanding, finishing with 25 points on 9-for-21 shooting. Dwight Howard had his usual double-double, with 16 points and 12 boards. Paul Millsap had 19 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Dennis Schroder had 21 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Even Thabo Sefolosha scored in double figures.

The bench is another story. It was a rough night for the Hawks reserves. They combined to shoot 5-for-15 from the field, with four of those made shots coming from Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Malcolm Delaney. Kris Humphries, Mike Scott, and Tim Hardaway Jr. each had a rough night.

Like I’ve said before, it’s just one game. The Hawks will move on. It’s still a game they should have won and that will haunt them late in the season if it’s the difference between landing the 3rd seed and the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference.

What’s Next?

The loss moves the Hawks to 26-19 on the season, still the 4th best record in the Eastern Conference. Next up, they’ll travel to Chicago on Wednesday night to take on the Chicago Bulls. They defeated the Bulls rather easily just last week, but as we know, everyday is a new adventure in the NBA.

After their tussle with Chicago, they come back home to play the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Sunday they’ll welcome the Knicks to Atlanta for some matinee basketball. This stretch of games is winnable, but this season has shown fans that anything is possible.

