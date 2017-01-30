Atlanta Hawks: Should Dwight Howard Have Been An All-Star?

Should the Atlanta Hawks have gotten another All-Star this season? Let’s take a look at the case for the big man in the middle.

Is there ever an appropriate reaction for being turned down for a promotion at your job, or being overlooked by your superiors and peers for excelling at your occupation? Of course, this varies from individual to individual, but I usually act a fool until what I believe that I have earned comes to fruition. Now that is likely why I have a hard time reaching my desired outcome.

Most people are actually able to talk things through, in what would be a more practical and logical way of achieving what each party deems acceptable. I would totally recommend this, as from personal experience, kicking and screaming is widely frowned upon and even ignored. In the case of Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard for his All-Star campaign, he just got bamboozled.

Brand new for the 2016-17 season, the fans vote for the starting lineup only counted for 50 percent, while the players and media each counted 25 percent. As many of you know, for the longest time, the fans voted in the starters to their liking all on their lonesome. The ultimate results across this timeline were viewed by many as very flawed.

I can recall a couple seasons in particular that Yao Ming was voted as the Western Conference starter without playing a game during his unfortunate injury riddled career. This does exemplify the impact of the NBA global market, as all of China had put on display their love for Yao with absolute no regard for the rest of the ballot. You may remember the final years of the great Kobe Bryant, representing as a starter despite shooting well below 40 percent in at least a couple of his last seasons.

Those are really only a couple of the injustices that the fans would invoke during their reign of terror. The unmistakably remarkable Allen Iverson continued to make the All-Star teams despite the trajectory that his career was moving in. As his ten year tenure with the Philadelpia 76ers was deservedly celebrated and critically acclaimed, he was voted in as a starter for a forgettable 12 points per game average for the Memphis Grizzlies in his final season of 2009-10.

The list goes on and on, like the credits of a Star Wars movie that none of us have ever seen. So, perhaps the league was correct in changing the format for the selection of the starting lineups. That does not however, excuse the coaches for an atrociously chosen group of Eastern Conference reserves for this season.

That list consistes of:

Guard: Isaiah Thomas

Guard: Kemba Walker

Forward: Kevin Love

Foward: Paul Millsap

Foward: Paul George

Wild Card: Kyrie Irving

Wild Card: DeMar DeRozan.

It goes without saying congratulations to Paul Millsap on his fourth consecutive All-Star selection with the Atlanta Hawks. As he has led Atlanta in scoring and other significant statistical categories on a top ranked team in the standings, he has earned his spot as an All-Star.

If you haven’t already noticed, there is not a center represented across the roster anywhere! There were several centers worthy of consideration for their play this season.

Let’s start off with Andre Drummond, he has averaged 14.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. Those are solid numbers, but the Pistons have struggled mightily this season. Drummond’s overall impact on his team has not been a positive one. His omission makes sense.

Next up, many expected Miami Heat big man Hassan Whiteside to be considered. He has helped the Heat compile a dismal record that earns them 11th place in the Eastern Conference Standings. His 16.7 point per game average and 13.8 per game rebound average is admirable, but winning matters in the NBA. Does putting up impressive stats on a bottom feeder make you an All-Star?

Then you will find Dwight Howard, who should have been noticed as the East’s best and most productive center. He has gone on to average 13.7 points per game on an incredibly efficient .636 percent from the field, and 12.8 rebounds per game. He has led the league in offensive rebounds at 4.36 per game, and has also rejected 1.2 shots per game.

It is a travesty that a total of five point guards would be selected over an invaluable member of a team that is contending for one of the top spots in the Eastern Conference. It’s hard to argue against the case of Isaiah Thomas who is averaging nearly 28 points per game. There are solid cases to be made for Kyle Lowry and Kemba Walker as well, but five point guards?

Then there’s John Wall and Kyrie Irving, both of which should be All-Stars this year. It’s not acceptable, however, to exclude the center position entirely because of strong point guard play throughout the conference. The closest thing to a center on this roster is Kevin Love, and even he spends the majority of his time on the perimeter.

I feel bad for old heads like Shaq, who the modern day league would like to exclude from the game of play altogether. Just because the three-pointer has taken over the lion’s share of the possessions, that doesn’t discount the value of a dominant center on the block.

Since Dwight is leading the league in field goal percentage on one of the better Eastern Conference teams, and offensive rebounding league-wide, he should have made the team for his ninth All-Star selection.

