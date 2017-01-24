Atlanta Hawks: How Winning Changes Perception

The Atlanta Hawks have started winning, altering the direction of the franchise.

How great of a weekend was it for the Atlanta sports fan? The championship starved city is starting to feel really good. As a tasty appetizer, the Hawks came out and pummeled the Bulls Friday night, 102-93 in a game that wasn’t near as close as the score would indicate. Also, on the second night of a back to back, they blew out a surprisingly competent 76ers team 110-93.

Oh yeah, and the Falcons beat down the Packers in the final game at the Georgia Dome, 44-21 to win the NFC Championship and advance to only the franchises second trip to the Super Bowl, in what has been a magnificent run.

I’m glad the Matt Ryan haters will now be few and far between, as he will most likely win the MVP award. You saw him do his best Mike Vick impression, eluding pressure and scrambling through the pocket before diving over the goal line for a 14 yard touchdown run.

I can’t go on without at least the slightest commentary on Julio Jones, too. He had another one of those games where he just goes all LeBron, Megatron, beast mode on ’em. He grabbed nine catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

All of his receptions were amazing, the most impressive likely being just a regular slant route that he turned into a 73 yard touchdown by powering through a would be tackler with his legs, and stiff arming the final defender into the turf.

It was very reminiscent of his last catch and touchdown run of the Carolina Panther game, when he had a franchise record 300 receiving yards. He just catches it right in the middle of the field, forces his way past the defenders and turns for a dash straight down the sideline.

The city does have more than only star players to thank for the Falcons representing in the Super Bowl, however. They have a great owner, president, executives, team and coaching staff that have all worked extremely hard to get to where they are.

I admit, I don’t know a whole lot about the game of football. But I do know this; there are 53 players allowed for each NFL team, and having several star players is not necessarily essential to reach the pinnacle of success. With at least 22 players on the field at all times, of course there is only a limited amount of difference that one man has the ability to make on any given outcome of a game. The NBA is a different beast altogether.

When Will The Hawks Win A Title?

Unfortunately for the Hawks, they are going to need at least one, perhaps multiple stars on the team if they hope for a chance to lift up a championship trophy of their own. During all NBA action, teams are required to have five players on the floor at all times. With a much smaller roster in terms of the number of players (an NBA team can have up to 15), having stars becomes much more important.

It actually is outrageous how much of a difference one man can make on the court in the NBA. Having a superstar, or the best player in the league, to carry your team is usually what it takes to ever have any ring ceremonies in your team’s respective arena. That’s why you see guys like Tim Duncan (5 titles), Kobe Bryant (5 titles), LeBron James (4 titles) and Shaq (4 titles) dominate for their teams over many years to earn them championships.

Changing Directions

So, when the Hawks reportedly made the decision to keep the best player that they have (for the time being), Paul Millsap, thus taking the risk of losing his All-Star services without compensation, as opposed to trading him for future assets, I was fighting mad. It was that, combined with the trade of Kyle Korver to the Cavaliers, that I found appalling.

I have since cooled off, but it took a while. It’s difficult to imagine why they would want to stay where they are. Getting as many draft picks and chances at acquiring the next transcendent star appears to be the right strategy for them to hang some championship banners. The Hawks occupy what is the worst spot for an NBA team to be in. Atlanta has made the post season nine years in a row.

They are good enough to make the playoffs, yet not quite good enough to seriously contend for the championship. Of course, it was very hard to see the Falcons making it to the Super Bowl in the early portions of their season, so what do I know?

Mike Budenholzer’s team has been looking good and have won 9 of their last 11 games. They have impressively climbed up to number 6 on the latest ESPN Power Rankings. As for how well the defense has been playing, it has ranked in the top 5 in efficiency rating during the current run. I think the key for them is to hold opponents to low field goal percentages because they have improved greatly at rebounding the ball this year.

Last season, the Hawks ranked 24th in total rebounds. They were actually last in offensive rebounding percentage, at just 19.1 percent. This season, they are ranked 11th in offensive rebounding and 15th overall. The increase can largely be attributed to the addition of Dwight Howard. He is 3rd in the NBA, with 12.9 per game, and 1st in offensive rebounds with 4.7 per game.

Moving Forward

I’ve gotten back on board with rooting the Hawks towards a winning and successful season. It will definitely be more thrilling and interesting to watch than having to endure the beginning of a rebuilding process.

I really like their chances against the Cavs in a playoff series, better than in years past, now that they have Dwight Howard. After all, he has beaten LeBron in the Eastern Conference Finals before, when he was with the Orlando Magic in 2009.

If Paul Millsap departs over the summer in free agency, the decision to keep him past the trade line will be ridiculed and hard to stomach. But for now, the Hawks are playing some great basketball.

The Cavs have been known to relax and lose focus during patches of the 82 game season, as well. In the wide open world of the Eastern Conference, the Hawks could potentially take over the number one seed if they have the best of luck.

