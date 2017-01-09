Atlanta Hawks Hoping to Make a Splash in Free Agency?

The Atlanta Hawks will have plenty of cap space next summer. How will they use all that money?

The last few days have been chaotic for the Atlanta Hawks and their fans. After a heartbreaking trade that sent fan-favorite swing-man Kyle Korver to the rival Cleveland Cavaliers, it is left obvious that the men in the front office are eagerly looking to ship out Paul Millsap. Also, new rumors suddenly emerged that the Hawks are looking to swap up-and-coming Tim Hardaway Jr. for two 2nd-round picks. That one really caught fans by surprise, and left them wondering what exactly the front office is thinking.

Are the Hawks really attempting to rebuild from scratch? Unlikely.

The team just signed Dwight Howard to a relatively short, but big contract. This means that they expect a contending team way sooner rather than later.

A very likely (and hopeful) reason behind this recent madness is that the Hawks are looking to make a splash in free agency next offseason.

By clearing Millsap’s and Korver’s contracts, and most likely Thabo Sefolosha as well, nearly $30 million clears up in cap space.

It is in the team’s best interest to trade the free agents, instead of watching them walk away. This way, the Hawks at least get draft picks.

There are many players to choose from. The following slides just have the best options.

Danilo Gallinari

Standing at 6-foot-10, Danilo Gallinari is one of the most underrated and effective scorers in the league. He doesn’t get much attention, perhaps because he plays on the Nuggets, who receive little media attention. He is lethal in catch-and-shoot situations. With the game on the line, down by three, Gallo is usually the primary option.

Also, he is great at using his size to post up defenders and has surprisingly good ball-handling skills. All this factors into his offensive game, along with his incredible ability to hit clutch shots. While there is room to improve, his perimeter defense is solid. Under the right coaching, he is an All-Star.

Gallinari is not quite worth a max contract, but the Hawks will definitely be interested in him enough to pay him big-time come free agency. That is, if he declines his player option in Denver for 2017-18. A lineup featuring Schroder, Bazemore, Gallinari, and Howard is too good to pass up. If he does indeed become a Hawk, with his guaranteed scoring (and hopefully health), the team will be improved and in contention in the Eastern Conference.

Yes, Rudy Gay. Hawks fans have heard this name way too much in the last few years. The 30 year old is an amazing scorer with one of the most versatile skillsets in the league. Much like Gallinari, he can score from every way possible. Whether it be catch-and-shoot, posting up, or isolation, Gay manages to put the ball in the hoop. With him, the Hawks would finally have a go-to option in the clutch. He has hit several game-winning baskets in his career. It’s his specialty. Not to mention, he would be the best dunker that the Hawks have had since J-Smoove.

With today’s NBA, he is worth roughly $16-20 million dollars annually. While the money may make you skeptical, keep in mind that Gay has never played under Coach Budenholzer’s swing offense. Unlike Gallinari, Gay isn’t really a long-term investment. The Hawks, who will definitely be interested, will look to give him a relatively short contract. If things pan out, however, the Hawks may be looking at the piece needed to get them over the hump.

Utah Jazz sensation Gordon Hayward can opt out of his contract at the end of this season, and it would be extremely interesting to see if the Hawks will try to make a move for him. Unlike Gallo and Gay, Hayward is more of a SG/SF, rather than a SF/PF. He is a great shooter and ball handler, superb defender, and a valuable locker room guy who puts his team as top priority over himself. At 26, his prime is right around the corner. Hayward has the potential to be the face of the Hawks franchise if they choose to pursue him.

Hayward is preferred over Gallo and Gay, because his ceiling is way higher than the other two. He is still improving, while carrying a successful Jazz team to a potential playoff berth. I really like Hayward and I truly believe that he boosts the Hawks to major contenders in the east. His versatility on both ends of the floor is simply too good to pass up.

He will definitely ask for max money and it may be highly in the Hawks’ favor to offer him whatever amount he wants. With his youth and potential, Hayward could turn out to be the best investment in franchise history.

