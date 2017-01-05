Atlanta Hawks Headlines: To Rebuild Or Not To Rebuild

This morning’s edition of Atlanta Hawks Headlines explores pieces with differing opinions on Atlanta’s current situation. Are they contenders, or should they start rebuilding?

Three Trade Scenarios For Paul Millsap

Xavier Cooper unveils three trade scenarios that might make sense for Paul Millsap. He believes the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Clippers might be good fits.

Atlanta Hawks: They’re Still Contenders

Tyler Sellers thinks this rebuilding talk is a bit premature. He believes the Hawks are better suited to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers than the Raptors. Would dealing Millsap be a mistake?

Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Jan. 4 Orlando Magic

A preview of Atlanta’s meeting with the Orlando Magic. Can they avenge their defeat from December?

Hawks to retire No. 44 in honor of Maravich

Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports on the Hawks retiring Pete Maravich‘s No. 44 jersey. A date has not been announced.

Millsap, Budenholzer meet amid trade speculation

Vivlamore also reports that Paul Millsap and Mike Budenholzer have spoken about the trade speculation. It seems to have been a positive interaction, but not many details were shared.

Atlanta Hawks: Timing Is Right To Search For Assets

Adam McGee of HoopsHabit believes that the timing is right for the Hawks to trade Paul Millsap. Young assets to slot in around Dennis Schroder, Kent Bazemore, and Dwight Howard are what they need most.

A Paul Millsap trade could dramatically alter the NBA Playoff race

At SB Nation, Tom Ziller and Paul Flannery discuss how a Millsap trade could change the NBA Playoff race. If the right team acquires him, they could go from pretender to contender.

