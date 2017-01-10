Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Things Are Getting Weird

This may be the weirdest installment of Atlanta Hawks Headlines. For some reason, Mike Dunleavy Jr. is refusing to report to the team.

Thank you for joining us for today’s edition of Atlanta Hawks Headlines.This is a daily feature at Soaring Down South. Hawks Headlines is a place where you can easily find links to the latest Hawks news, analysis, and any other type of content featuring the Atlanta Hawks.

It will include a look at the best posts from the previous day here at Soaring Down South. It’s also a place for you to find other Hawks related articles from around the internet. Feel free to Tweet @SoaringDwnSouth or @acsnyde if you have a piece that you think warrants mentioning.

Let’s get to today’s links.

From Soaring Down South 1/9/17

Report: Mike Dunleavy Jr. Seeking Buyout From Atlanta Hawks

Apparently Mike Dunleavy Jr. isn’t too excited about being an Atlanta Hawk. Marc Stein and Marc J. Spears of ESPN are reporting that Dunleavy is refusing to report to the team. He would like to be bought out or traded to a contender. How will this starting contest end?

Atlanta Hawks Hoping to Make a Splash in Free Agency?

Rocky Roberston believes that the Hawks should be buyers on the free agent market next summer. Rudy Gay, Gordon Hayward, and Danilo Gallinari are at the top of his wishlist.

Report: Mike Dunleavy Jr. To Join Atlanta Hawks Tuesday

The staring contest is over. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, Dunleavy has agreed to join the Hawks after meeting with Mike Budenholzer.

Hawks Around The Web 1/9/17

The Hawks are wisely rebuilding because they can’t beat LeBron James

Tom Ziller of SB Nation lays out exactly why the Hawks are entering rebuilding mode despite a 21-16 record. Even when they’re at their best, they can’t defeat LeBron James. They are better served to start acquiring young assets now, so they can be competitive in the eventual post-LeBron Eastern Conference.

The Top 5 Kyle Korver Hawks Moments

Hawks.com released a breakdown of Kyle Korver‘s top five moments as a Hawk. It’s an enjoyable trip down memory lane. Get your tissues ready. There may be a tear or two.

Day-to-Day NBA Podcast: What’s next for the Atlanta Hawks?

On The Step Back’s Day-to-Day NBA podcast, Jason Mann speaks to Brad Rowland about the current direction of the Hawks.

As the trade deadline approaches, what should the Hawks do?

Chris Herbert of Peachtree Hoops delves into what the Hawks should do as the trade deadline nears. Herbert lays out all the options, and also wonders if they might go in a direction that nobody is expecting.

Mike Dunleavy Really Doesn’t Want To Play For The Hawks

Tom Ley of Deadspin offers his take on the Mike Dunleavy Jr. situation. In typical Deadspin fashion, it’s quite funny.

That’s it for today. Check back tomorrow for the latest Hawks content.

This article originally appeared on