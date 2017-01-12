Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Seven Wins in A Row

Welcome to Atlanta Hawks Headlines. The Hawks have won seven games in a row. How long will their ascent up the Eastern Conference standings last?

From Soaring Down South 1/11/17

Grades From 117-97 Victory Over Nets

The Atlanta Hawks took down the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, growing their winning streak to seven games. They went 4-0 on their recent road trip. Dennis Schroder, Dwight Howard, and Kris Humphries received the highest marks.

Atlanta Hawks All-1990’s Dream Roster

This piece is a blast from the past from Nile Goodwyn. It creates a “dream team” roster from Hawks that played during the 1990’s. The most notable names include Mookie Blaylock, Doc Rivers, Steve Smith, Dikembe Mutombo, and Dominique Wilkins.

Hawks Around The Web 1/11/17

Hawks to wear throwback uniforms Friday

Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Atlanta Hawks will wear throwback uniforms Friday night against the Boston Celtics. They’ll also wear them four more times throughout the season. The jerseys are modeled after ones worn by the 1970-72 Hawks.

How Howard dabbed and the Hawks responded with a rout

Vivlamore also wrote on Dwight Howard’s dab, and Atlanta’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Breaking down the Paul Millsap-Dwight Howard pick-and-roll

Jeff Siegel at Peachthree Hoops breaks down how effective the Paul Millsap-Dwight Howard pick and roll can be when it is run to perfection. Is it something Atlanta will start to run more often?

Locked on Hawks podcast: Nets recap, Paul Millsap and more

On Locked on Hawks, Brad Rowland recaps the win over Brooklyn. Topics include Paul Millsap, Kris Humphries balling out, Malcolm Delaney‘s hot shooting, and more.

Hawks @ Nets — Things of Note

Graham Chapple of Hawks Hoop provides an in depth recap of the win over the Nets. Talking points include Kenny Atkinson, Kris Humphries being aggressive, and Schroder’s big night.

