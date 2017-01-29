Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Reaction To Wizards Loss

This morning’s installment of Atlanta Hawks Headlines features pieces on Atlanta’s loss to the Washington Wizards.

From Soaring Down South 1/28/17

Atlanta Hawks Fall To Washington Wizards

Our recap of Atlanta’s blowout loss to the Washington Wizards. The Wizards got outstanding performances from John Wall, Bradley Beal, and Otto Porter Jr. Atlanta couldn’t stop Washington’s offense and they also couldn’t score. The Wizards won easily, asserting themselves as a real contender for the Southeast Division crown.

Report: Atlanta Hawks Plan To Sign Lamar Patterson

According to a report, the Hawks plan to sign former Hawk Lamar Patterson to a 10-day contract. Patterson played for the Hawks during the 2015-16 season. He’s spent all of this season with the Reno Bighorns of the NBA Development League.

Hawks Around The Web 1/28/17

Atlanta Hawks Weekly Wrap: Two Bad Losses And Player News

At Peachtree Hoops, Thomas Jenkins recaps the week for the Hawks. The standout moments include two bad losses, an update on Atlanta’s impending D-League team, and the return of Lamar Patterson.

Hawks turn in lifeless effort in loss to Wizards

Also at Peachtree Hoops, Kris Willis writes on Atlanta’s low energy performance against the Wizards. Paul Millsap seemed concerned about the slow starts in recent games. It’s been setting the tone in a negative way and leading to a few blowout losses.

The Atlanta Hawks Are A House Of Cards Waiting To Collapse

Justin Rowan of HoopsHabit says that Atlanta’s recent success isn’t built to last. They’ve been aided by an easy schedule. He says they will have a decision to make at the trade deadline. Will they become buyers or sellers?

Hawks vs. Wizards — Things of Note

Graham Chapple of HawksHoop breaks down the blowout in his “things of note” recap. He notes how bad the loss was, the struggle of the starters, Mike Muscala‘s return, and much more.

