Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Reaction From Timberwolves Loss

Atlanta Hawks Headlines looks at Atlanta's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, iconic shoes, and much more.

Former Atlanta Hawks That Wore Air Jordans

Tyler Sellers writes on the personal nature of basketball shoes. There’s a nostalgia to them. They’re not just a piece of equipment, or a style choice. He also lists a few games where former Atlanta Hawks balled out in Air Jordans.

Grades From 104-90 Loss To Timberwolves

These grades were harsher than usual. A blowout loss will make that happen. Still, there were some bright spots. DeAndre Bembry, Dwight Howard, and Thabo Sefolosha all played well.

NBA Power Rankings: Atlanta Hawks trending back upward

Kris Willis at Peachtree Hoops provides an update on Atlanta’s NBA power ranking standing from some notable publications. Most have the Hawks around the middle of the pack.

Locked on Hawks podcast: Wolves recap and more

On Locked on Hawks, Brad Rowland recaps the loss to the Timberwolves. Topics include a recap of the game, Dwight Howard’s performance, DeAndre Bembry getting minutes, and more.

Dec. 27, 2016: Five things learned about the Hawks

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chris Vivlamore unveils his latest “five things” article. Topics include an injury update on Tim Hardaway Jr., practice schedules, the Hawks’ upcoming homestand, Dwight Howard’s rebounding, and Dennis Schroder.

Turnovers one factor in Hawks’ inconsisent offense

Vivlamore also breaks down Atlanta’s turnover issues.

