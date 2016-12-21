Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Reaction From Thunder Win

Today’s installment of Atlanta Hawks Headlines delves into the recent win over the Thunder, Kris Humphries role, and much more.

From Soaring Down South 12/20/16

Grades From Thrilling 110-108 Win Over Thunder

This post features post-game player grades from Monday night’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. All of the starters received high marks, with Paul Millsap and Dennis Schroder shining brightest.

Should Kris Humphries Play More?

Tyler Sellers believes Kris Humphries should receive more playing time. He makes his case citing Humphries’ energy off the bench.

Hawks Around The Web 12/20/16

Hawks mailbag: To switch or not to switch and more

In his mailbag, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution answers questions about switching on screens, Atlanta’s recent defensive struggles, and the balance of Mike Budenholzer being involved in coaching as well as basketball operations.

How Hawks’ dramatic lineup and strategy change led to win over Thunder

Vivlamore also gets into Atlanta’s bold small-ball lineup they deployed in their win over OKC. Millsap excelling at center was the key.

Locked on Hawks podcast: Thunder recap, Dwight Howard and more

In the latest Locked on Hawks podcast, Brad Rowland of Peachtree Hoops talks about the exciting win over the Thunder. Most notably, Kent Bazemore’s performance, Dennis Schroder’s success, and Paul Millsap doing Paul Millsap things. He also discusses Dwight Howard’s back issues and Atlanta’s small-ball lineup.

NBA Power Rankings: Long Live The Three

Jeremy Woo from SI’s The Crossover ranks the Hawks 17th in his weekly power rankings.

