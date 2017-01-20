Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Reaction From The Loss To Detroit

This morning’s installment of Atlanta Hawks Headlines features content about Atlanta’s disappointing loss to the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta’s addition of a shooter to the roster, and more.

Atlanta Hawks Fall To Detroit Pistons 118-95

Player grades took a day off after a particularly rough beat down at the hands of the Detroit Pistons. Detroit shot lights out from three-point range and dominated the rebounding battle. Atlanta fell behind 42-18 after the first quarter and never made the game competitive.

Will Two Shooters Be Better Than One For The Atlanta Hawks?

Xavier Cooper takes a look at Atlanta’s addition of two shooters to the roster. He thinks they were wise to add shooting to a team that has struggled from three-point distance this season. Gary Neal and Mike Dunleavy Jr. give them a pair of veteran shooters to bring off the bench.

Hawks Around The Web 1/19/17

What does Gary Neal bring to the Atlanta Hawks?

Kris Willis at Peachtree Hoops provides a thorough analysis of what Gary Neal brings to the Hawks, both positive and negative. Neal can certainly shoot, but he’s got some baggage from his time with the Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, and Charlotte Hornets.

Locked on Hawks podcast: Pistons recap, Gary Neal and more

On Locked on Hawks, Brad Rowland talks about the loss to the Pistons, Gary Neal’s role, and more.

How the Hawks got ‘punched hard’ and never recovered in loss to Pistons

Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recaps the loss to the Pistons. The Hawks got hit hard in the first quarter and never recovered. Mike Budenholzer seemed shocked by the rebounding disparity.

2016-17 Midseason Report Card: Atlanta Hawks

Sekou Smith of NBA.com reveals his midseason report card for the Hawks. Overall he gives the team a B- for the first half of the season. The frontcourt and Mike Budenholzer’s coaching received the highest marks.

