Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Reaction From The Celtics Loss

This morning’s edition of Atlanta Hawks Headlines focuses on the reaction from Atlanta’s Friday night loss to the Boston Celtics.

Grades From Loss To Boston Celtics

A recap and grades from Atlanta’s loss to the Boston Celtics. Dennis Schroder struggled, while Malcolm Delaney, Paul Millsap, and Tim Hardaway Jr. turned in solid performances. The loss snapped Atlanta’s seven game winning streak.

Are The Trade Rumors Gone For Good?

Tyler Sellers examines the trade rumors from the last few weeks. He believes that the constant back and forth is confusing for the players. Are the Hawks making a mistake by not moving Paul Millsap for assets while they still can? Keeping him is a risk.

Dennis Schröder, Isaiah Thomas rivalry adds a new chapter

Kris Willis at Peachtree Hoops writes on the budding rivalry between Dennis Schroder and Isaiah Thomas. It seems that Thomas is a trash talker on the court. Thomas got the better end of this one, but this rivalry will live on. Schroder will have his chance at revenge.

Atlanta Hawks to retire Pete Maravich’s No. 44 March 3 against Cavaliers

Willis also reports on Atlanta’s announcement regarding Pete Maravich‘s jersey retirement. They have chosen March 3rd as the date for the ceremony. The Hawks take on Kyle Korver and the Cleveland Cavaliers that night.

Hawks fans bizarrely booed Al Horford in his return to Atlanta

Tim Cato at SB Nation found it strange that Hawks fans would boo Al Horford during his return to Atlanta. I would agree. Horford should have been appreciated for his nine seasons with the Hawks organization.

Celtics’ Thomas sinks Hawks with last-second shot

Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recaps the loss to the Boston Celtics. Boston’s three-point explosion helped them outlast the Hawks.

Hawks at critical juncture during seven-game winning streak

Lang Whitaker at NBA.com writes that the Hawks find themselves at a crossroads. Wins have piled up, but they still have decisions to make about the long-term direction of their franchise.

