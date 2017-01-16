Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Reaction From The Bucks Win

Today’s installment of Atlanta Hawks Headlines features content analyzing Atlanta’s 111-98 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

From Soaring Down South 1/15/17

Grades From 111-98 Win Over Milwaukee

A recap and grades from Atlanta’s victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Kent Bazemore and Mike Dunleavy Jr. were on fire from behind the arc. Their sizzling shooting display from outside was the difference in the game for the Hawks. Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a dazzling performance for Milwaukee in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Jan. 15 Milwaukee Bucks

Go back in time with a preview of Hawks/Bucks. See if our predictions matched up with what actually happened.

An Up And Down Year For Kent Bazemore

Austin Bende analyzes Kent Bazemore’s tumultuous year. His year has been characterized by high highs, and low lows. Bazemore had an outstanding performance against the Milwaukee Bucks. Was that the first sign of him turning his season around?

Hawks Around The Web 1/15/17

Atlanta Hawks Weekly Wrap: Back to Contending

Thomas Jenkins of Peachtree Hoops provides his weekly Hawks wrap up. He breaks down the drama surrounding Atlanta’s Friday night loss to the Boston Celtics, among other things.

Mike Muscala leaves game with ankle injury

Kris Willis at Peachtree Hoops reports on Mike Muscala’s ankle injury. Muscala stepped on Dennis Schroder’s foot during the first quarter of Atlanta’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Atlanta Hawks: Why Keeping Paul Millsap Works For The Hawks

Shane-Michael Tuchscherer of HoopsHabit says that the Hawks were right to take Paul Millsap off the trading block. He says that the Hawks don’t have another player on the roster that can do the things Millsap does. Trading him would make it difficult for them to make the playoffs.

Dunleavy fitting right in as Hawks defeat Bucks

Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution writes on Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s performance in Atlanta’s win over the Bucks. Vivlamore says that Dunleavy is fitting in perfectly with the team. This team needs three-point shooting, so I would imagine Dunleavy will continue to receive significant minutes.

