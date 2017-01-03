Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Reaction From Spurs Win

This morning’s edition of Atlanta Hawks Headlines focuses on reaction from Atlanta’s win over the Spurs and Paul Millsap trade rumors.

From Soaring Down South 1/2/17

Atlanta Hawks: Grades From Overtime Win Over Spurs

A recap and player grades from Atlanta’s thrilling overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs. Paul Millsap, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Kyle Korver were the stars of the show.

Atlanta Hawks Prospect Watch: Isaia Cordinier in December

Tom Atkinson gives an update on how Hawks prospect Isaia Cordinier is performing overseas. December was a struggle for him.

Atlanta Hawks: D-League Update On Mike Scott and Taurean Prince

Mike Scott and Taurean Prince were both assigned to the Long Island Nets of the NBA Development League in the last week. Both put up big numbers in their game on Monday afternoon.

Hawks Around The Web 1/2/17

Atlanta Hawks have no choice but explore Paul Millsap’s trade value

Kris Willis at Peachtree Hoops says that the Hawks are wise to explore Paul Millsap’s trade value. Getting something of value in return, instead of letting Millsap go for nothing this summer, might be the best thing for the organization long-term.

Are These the Last Days of Paul Millsap in Atlanta?

The Ringer’s Chris Ryan discusses how a Millsap trade would shake up the NBA.

Sunday NBA Roundup: Can We Trust Atlanta Hawks’ Recent Success?

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report wonders if Atlanta’s recent success is sustainable. Are they turning things around, or are they just hot?

Jan. 2, 2017: Five things learned about the Hawks

In his “five things” piece, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution offers up tidbits about Taurean Prince in the D-League, an uncalled foul at the end of Atlanta’s win over the Spurs, Mike Budenholzer’s son, Dwight Howard‘s technical fouls, and practice.

Rumors have started but Millsap not on trading block

Vivlamore also says to pump the brakes on the Millsap trade rumors. Just because the Hawks are listening, doesn’t mean he’s available.

