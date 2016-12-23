Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Reaction From Minnesota Loss

Today’s installment of Atlanta Hawks Headlines looks at Atlanta’s loss to Minnesota, Paul Millsap being the Hawks anchor, and wacky memorabilia on Ebay.

From Soaring Down South 12/22/16

Grades From 92-84 Loss To Timberwolves

A recap and grades from Atlanta’s frustrating loss to Minnesota. The Hawks had some nice individual performances, but it was not enough to get the win. Mike Muscala played well, making up for the shortcomings of Atlanta’s small-ball starting lineup.

The Most Unique Atlanta Hawks Memorabilia on Ebay

Nile Goodwyn surfs the web to find the most unique Atlanta Hawks gear Ebay has to offer. He finds an assortment of Marvin Williams trading cards, many shoes, and bobble-heads. A weird and wacky look at some great holiday gift ideas.

Hawks Around The Web 12/22/16

Locked on Hawks podcast: Wolves recap and more

Brad Rowland of Peachtree Hoops recaps the loss to the Timberwolves. Despite the loss, Rowland finds some positives from the game. Including the performances of Mike Muscala and Dennis Schroder.

Paul Millsap is Still the Anchor for the Hawks

Thomas Jenkins of Peachtree Hoops goes into detail on Paul Millsap’s value to the Hawks. Things keep changing, but Millsap remains Atlanta’s anchor.

How the Hawks faltered down the stretch for another home loss

Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution provides insight on Atlanta’s failings late in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their shooting, specifically their three-point shooting, fell off completely during towards the end of the game.

