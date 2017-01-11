Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Paul Millsap Off The Market?

Welcome to Atlanta Hawks Headlines. After a week of trade rumors and speculation, it looks like the Hawks won’t be sellers at the trade deadline.

Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Jan. 10 Brooklyn Nets

A preview of Atlanta’s Tuesday night meeting with the Brooklyn Nets. The Hawks were going for their seventh win in a row and a 4-0 mark on their current road trip. Could they knock off the lowly Nets to stay on a roll?

Atlanta Hawks Keep Winning Despite Trade Rumors

The recent winning streak has led to Atlanta’s front office taking Paul Millsap off of the trading block. There are good cases to be made for trading Millsap and cases to be made for keeping him. We won’t know for sure what will happen until after Feb. 23.

Hawks Around The Web 1/10/17

Sources: Hawks tell teams Paul Millsap no longer available

Marc Stein of ESPN reports that Paul Millsap is no longer available. This cpmes less than a week after reports surfaced that they would consider trading him before the trade deadline.

NBA Power Rankings: Atlanta Hawks continue climb

Kris Willis at Peachtree Hoops provides a roundup of various power rankings from around the internet. The Hawks keep moving up, thanks to their recent winning streak, peaking at 8th in ESPN’s and CBS’s rankings.

Locked on Hawks podcast: Paul Millsap is safe, Mike Dunleavy and more

On Locked on Hawks, Brad Rowland discusses the Paul Millsap news, the Mike Dunleavy Jr. situation, and answers some mailbag questions.

Dunleavy Jr. reports to Hawks for physical

Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says that Mike Dunleavy Jr. has reported to the Hawks. He was not available to play Tuesday night in Brooklyn.

