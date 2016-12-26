Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Looking For An Identity

Today’s installment of Atlanta Hawks Headlines looks at Atlanta’s search for an identity, 2016 roster moves, and more.

Atlanta Hawks Year of 2016 in Review: Roster Moves

Tyler Sellers gives his take on all of the Hawks roster moves during 2016. He likes letting Al Horford go, loves the Dwight Howard signing, and has thoughts on a few other meaningful roster moves.

Who Are The 2016 Atlanta Hawks?

Austin Bende details Atlanta’s search for an identity. Who is this team? How long will it take them to find that answer?

Hawks look to avenge home loss to Timberwolves (Dec 26, 2016)

Fox Sports provides a preview of Atlanta’s Dec. 26 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Hawks dropped a game to the Timberwolves last week. Can they get a little bit of post-Christmas revenge?

Howard, Hardaway Jr. still listed as out but status could be updated

Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution provides an injury update on Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dwight Howard. At the moment, it appears that they will both be out of the lineup against the Timberwolves.

