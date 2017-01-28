Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Let’s Get Presidential

This morning’s installment of Atlanta Hawks Headlines features pieces on which Hawk would make the best president, the All-Star reserves debate, and more.

Which Player Would Make The Best President?

Tom Atkinson takes a fun look at which Atlanta Hawks player would make the best president. The competition comes down to Kent Bazemore and Paul Millsap. Can you guess which guy ended up in the top spot? You guessed Millsap, didn’t you?

Debate Arises Over Paul Millsap All-Star Selection

Xavier Cooper discusses the conversation surrounding Paul Millsap being selected as an Eastern Conference reserve. Some casual NBA fans seem to think Joel Embiid is more deserving. Cooper says Millsap deserves the spot because of his consistency, versatility, defensive contributions, minutes played advantage, and Atlanta’s team success.

Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Jan. 27 Washington Wizards

We previewed Atlanta’s Southeast Division showdown against the red-hot Washington Wizards. John Wall is a tough match-up for the Hawks and Otto Porter Jr. is our player to watch. We predicted the Wizards to come out on top in a close battle. Did we nail it? Or did the Hawks come away with the victory?

Hawks Around The Web 1/27/17

Locked on Hawks podcast: All-Star reserves, Dennis Schröder and more

On Locked on Hawks Brad Rowland talks with Zach Dillard of Fox Sports South. They talk Paul Millsap’s All-Star selection, Dennis Schroder‘s play, Tim Hardaway Jr., Atlanta’s easy schedule, and more.

Millsap took it step by step to become four-time All-Star

Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution writes on Paul Millsap’s journey from role player to four-time All-Star. Millsap was a second round pick that worked relentlessly to turn himself into a star. Millsap is the fifth Hawk to be an All-Star in four straight seasons. He joins Bob Petit, Lou Hudson, Dominique Wilkins, and Joe Johnson.

Budenholzer to wear bow tie in honor of Goldberg

Vivlamore also reports on Mike Budenholzer wearing a bow tie in Friday night’s game against the Washington Wizards. Budenholzer is wearing the bow tie to honor Michael Goldberg, the former executive director of the National Basketball Coaches Association. Goldberg died last week at the age of 73.

NBA Trade Rumors: 10 Potential Carmelo Anthony Trades

Gerald Borguet at HoopsHabit presents some potential Carmelo Anthony trades. A trade with the Hawks makes his honorable mentions category. Would Melo fit in Atlanta?

This Week in the Hawks Episode 5 — All-Stars but no Creme Eggs

On the fifth episode of This Week in the Hawks Graham Chapple of HawksHoop discusses all the latest Hawks happenings.

