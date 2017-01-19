Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Late Night Roster Moves

This morning’s installment of Atlanta Hawks Headlines focuses on Atlanta’s late night roster moves and their game against the Detroit Pistons.

From Soaring Down South 1/18/17

Report: Atlanta Hawks Trade Mo Williams, To Sign Gary Neal

While I was dreaming of Kyle Korver jumpers from long ago, the Atlanta Hawks made some moves. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Hawks traded Mo Williams and cash to the Denver Nuggets for the rights to Cenk Akyol. They’ll use their open roster spot to sign Gary Neal to a ten-day contract.

Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Jan. 18 Detroit Pistons

Seeking their third win in a row, the Hawks jetted off to Detroit to take on the Pistons. We gave Atlanta the edge because of their defense and Detroit’s injury issues. Did our predictions come true?

Hawks Around The Web 1/18/17

Locked on Hawks podcast: Mike Muscala, mailbag and more

On Locked on Hawks, Brad Rowland discusses Mike Muscala‘s injury, some Hawks related advanced stats, All-Star chances for Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard, the upcoming game against the Pistons, and more.

The Atlanta Hawks have an elite defense (Again)

Thomas Jenkins at Peachtree Hoops analyzes Atlanta’s stifling defense. The Hawks have the 5th ranked defense in the NBA, in terms of points allowed per 100 possessions. Over the last ten games they have the 3rd best defensive rating in the league. It seems this team has finally found its identity.

Hawks, Pelicans previously engaged in Dwight Howard trade talks, per report

Also at Peachtree Hoops, Brad Rowland mentions a tidbit from a recent column from ESPN’s Zach Lowe. In that column Lowe mentions that the New Orleans Pelicans had exploratory talks with the Hawks about trading for Dwight Howard. It’s not known how serious those talks were. With the Hawks looking to compete for a playoff spot it’s safe to say they won’t be trading Howard this season, unless something drastic happens.

Malcolm Delaney Talks To HawksHoop about his Three Point Shooting, Defense and Finishing Fourth Quarters.

Eric Yeboah of HawksHoop spoke with Malcolm Delaney about a variety of topics. It’s a short soundbite, but definitely a worthwhile listen. Delaney remains an intriguing player on this team. His play of late has been impressive.

That’s it for today. Check back tomorrow for more Hawks content.

