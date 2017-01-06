Atlanta Hawks Headlines: Kyle Korver On the Move

Today’s installment of Atlanta Hawks Headlines focuses on Atlanta’s win over the Orlando Magic and more discussion on trade rumors.

From Soaring Down South 1/5/17

Report: Atlanta Hawks Finalizing Kyle Korver Trade To Cavs

Shams Charania of The Vertical reported that the Hawks are finalizing a deal to send Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers. We ask if this is a sign that more trades are coming.

Does Wesley Matthews Make Sense For The Atlanta Hawks?

Nile Goodwyn wonders if the recent winning streak will turn the Hawks into buyers at the trade deadline. If that ends up being the case, would Dallas Mavericks wing Wesley Matthews be a good fit in Atlanta?

Grades From 111-92 Orlando Win

A recap and grades from the road win against the Orlando Magic. Paul Millsap, Dennis Schroder, Dwight Howard, and Tim Hardaway Jr. each played extremely well. The win brought Atlanta’s winning streak to four games in a row.

Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Jan. 5 New Orleans Pelicans

A preview of Atlanta’s Thursday night contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. The last time these teams played, the Pelicans came out on top. Can the Hawks slow down Anthony Davis and get revenge?

Hawks Around The Web 1/5/17

Sources: Cavs agree to deal for sharpshooter Kyle Korver

Shams Charania’s report on the Kyle Korver deal.

How the Hawks – and a headband – were too much for the Magic

Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution breaks down the win over Orlando, and also reveals some information about Kent Bazemore‘s headband. Bazemore played well in his new headband. His mother gets credit for the addition of his new accessory.

No Hawks in Top 10 of All-Star voting

Vivlamore also reports on the lack of Hawks players in the top ten of All-Star voting.

Joe Johnson, Al Horford should join Atlanta Hawks greats with retired numbers

Brad Rowland at Peachtree Hoops says that Joe Johnson and Al Horford should have their numbers retired by the Hawks. I’m very much on board with this sentiment, especially with news of Pete Maravich‘s number being retired at some point this season.

Trading Paul Millsap Means Trading More Than Just One Player

Also at Peachtree Hoops, Thomas Jenkins writes on what a Paul Millsap trade means for the franchise. It changes their entire direction.

